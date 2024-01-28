Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates $1K wager for Chiefs-Ravens

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Make your best NFL wager on Sunday with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. This first-bet offer gives new customers the chance to start with an aggressive wager on the Chiefs vs. Ravens. You will also find odds boosts for this matchup and the NFC title game.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Sign up using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to bet up to $1,000 on the Chiefs vs. Ravens. If this wager loses, you will get a bonus bet refund.

The Ravens have been one of the top AFC teams throughout the season. They are 3.5-point favorites against the Chiefs. Even though Kansas City has struggled at times, it’s no surprise to find this team back in the AFC Championship. Your first bet can be on any market, such as the spread, total, or a player prop.

Click here to sign up using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Bet up to $1,000 on the Chiefs-Ravens game and get a bonus bet refund after a loss.

Betting the Ravens to cover with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New-User Offer Bet Up to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified On January 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russell Joy

I’m taking the Ravens to earn a trip to the big game in Las Vegas. They will cover the 3.5-point spread thanks to a big day from Lamar Jackson. I also really like the over in this matchup. The total is set at 44 points. Both offenses will have enough success to reach this total.

You can choose to use this offer for the NFC Championship on Sunday night. The Lions are seven-point underdogs against the 49ers. The 49ers have the best odds to win a ring. They have a talented roster, headlined by Christian McCaffrey.

How to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Sunday

Take these steps to sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Sunday. New customers can make a big wager on the Chiefs vs. Ravens or Lions vs. 49ers.

Click here to register using our code AMNY81000. Enter your full name, email, physical address, and other basic information to confirm your identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Use an accepted banking method to deposit money into your account. Methods include PayPal, online banking, and credit/debit cards. Place a bet up to $1,000 on either NFL game on Sunday.

A losing wager will automatically result in a bonus bet refund. You can place a bet of the same amount on another game.

Odds Boosts Available for Both NFL Playoff Games

Once you have placed your first wager, check out the odds boosts for both games on the Caesars app. These are certain markets with enhanced odds. Here are just a few of the options you can find.

Gus Edwards over 39.5 rush yards and a TD: +200

Lions win and Jared Goff over 1.5 pass TDs: +425

Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews each over 4.5 receptions: +650

Rashee Rice scores the first TD in the Chiefs-Ravens game: +1100

Sam LaPorta scores the first TD in the Lions-49ers game: +1300

McCaffrey over 124.5 rush + receiving yards and a TD: +105

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 on Sunday. Start with a bet up to $1,000 on either NFL playoff game and get a bonus bet refund following a loss.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.