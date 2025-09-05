Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY120X: Double Winnings for Chargers-Chiefs Friday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Unlock 20 100% profit boosts for NFL Week 1 by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY120X. This promo will provide each new player with these profit boosts after placing a $1 wager. From there, double your winnings on $25 bets. Click here to start signing up.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are meeting for the second Brazil game in NFL history. Kansas City is the favorite to win the AFC West again, but Los Angeles has a chance to make a serious statement in Week 1.

Caesars Sportsbook will set up each new player with a sign-up bonus, but there are tons of other ways to bet on the NFL this season. Check out the odds boosts and other unique offers for the games.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY120X and bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY120X New User Offer Bet $1, Win 20 100% Profit Boosts Other In-App Offers Chiefs-Chargers Odds Boosts, NFL Week 1 Odds Boosts, NFL Flips, $350K Fastball Fortune, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

The NFL season is starting with a bang. Any $1 bet on Chiefs-Chargers will be enough to lock in these profit boosts. Players will receive boosts on 20 consecutive bets.

This Caesars Sportsbook offer is arriving at the perfect time for football fans. With Chiefs-Chargers on Friday night, 13 more games on Sunday and Bears-Vikings on Monday Night Football, there should be something for everyone.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY120X

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is an opportunity for players to win cash on NFL Week 1. Take a quick look at this step-by-step guide to start the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY120X.

to start signing up. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY120X. Answer the necessary information sections and deposit $10 or more in cash into your account.

Place a $1 bet on the NFL or any other sport to secure these 20 100% profit boosts.

From there, new users will be able to flip these profit boosts on any NFL Week 1 game. In fact, any player who wants to can use a boost on each game Sunday and still have seven profit boosts left.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook will also have odds boosts that players can grab for Chiefs-Chargers. These odds boosts cannot be combined with the profit boosts, but they represent another way for players to get in on the action. Take a look at a few of the options:

Travis Kelce over 3.5 receptions and a touchdown (+200)

Xavier Worthy, Keenan Allen and JuJu Smith-Schuster each over 2.5 receptions (+275)

Ladd McConkey over 79.5 receiving yards and a touchdown (+300)

Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown each to score a touchdown (+700)

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert each over 249.5 passing yards (+325)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.