Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY120X: Double Your Winnings on NFL Week 4

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY120X ahead of Sunday’s NFL games. New players can secure 20 bonuses to use on NFL Week 4 or any other game this weekend. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on any NFL game on Sunday. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts for players to use on NFL Week 4. Double your winnings on a $25 wager with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for players. These profit boosts are a great way to hit the ground running, but there are tons of other options available this weekend, including NFL Week 4 odds boosts.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY120X. From there, bet $1 on the NFL to earn 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY120X Delivers 20 Profit Boosts

Instead of rolling the dice on a first bet, new players can keep it simple with a $1 wager. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive 20 100% profit boosts.

At this point, players are ready to start flipping these profit boosts on NFL games. Remember, each boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager. It’s also worth noting that these profit boosts apply to other sports like the WNBA, MLB, soccer and more.

NFL Week 4 Odds Boosts

These profit boosts are a great starting point for players, but there are tons of other options available in the Caesars Sportsbook app. Players can check out the daily odds boosts on everything from the NFL and college football to auto racing and MLB. Check out a few of the most popular options for NFL Week 4:

Commanders, Buccaneers, Texans and Patriots all win (+850)

Jahmyr Gibbs over 49.5 rushing yards and David Montgomery to score a touchdown (+180)

Saquon Barkley over 59.5 rushing yards and Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown (+150)

Puka Nacua, Brian Thomas Jr. and Rome Odunze each over 59.5 receiving yards (+325)

Daniel Jones over 199.5 passing yards and Jonathan Taylor over 79.5 rushing yards (+180)

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY120X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY120X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY120X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $1 on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on NFL bets with each boost.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.