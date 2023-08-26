Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET: Claim $250 bonus during college football Week 0

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best way to bet on college football Week 0 is with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. New bettors can take advantage of this offer en route to a guaranteed bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET is the easiest way to start with a win this college football season. New players can bet $50+ on any game to win $250 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

There is no shortage of options for college football fans this weekend. Notre Dame vs. Navy and USC vs. San Jose State are the two big matchups, but there are a handful of under-the-radar games to keep an eye on as well.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. This great promo combined with an easy-to-use app and competitive odds makes signing up a no-brainer. Let’s take a deeper dive into this exclusive offer.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to win $250 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250

The beauty of this Caesars Sportsbook promo is in its simplicity. Signing up with the proper promo code and placing a $50+ bet on any game will trigger this payout.

From there, bettors will receive five payouts of $50 bet credits. Think of these bonus bets as a way to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app before making a sizable deposit.

It’s important to note that this offer is applicable to any college football game this weekend. We expect to see interest in Notre Dame and USC, but there are a handful of games for bettors to choose from.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Remember, this offer is only available to first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s a quick walkthrough of the registration process to help new players get in on the action:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY2GET .

, choose the state you are located in, and input promo code . Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $50 or more into your newly-created account.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $50+ bet on any college football game this weekend.

Win or lose, bettors will receive $250 in bonus bets.

Under the Radar College Football Games

Although we know Notre Dame and USC are the top dogs in college football this weekend, don’t forget about the other games on the schedule. Notre Dame and USC are heavy favorites in their respective matchups, but there should be a few close games in Week 0.

Look to Jacksonville State and UTEP for one of those intriguing matchups. Jacksonville State is a one-point underdog and with the total points set to 54, we expect to see some offense. Bettors can bet on this Jacksonville State-UTEP game in a variety of ways on Caesars Sportsbook. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with same game parlays, individual props, and more on college football this weekend.

