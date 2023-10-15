Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: $1,000 NFL Week 6 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will set new players up with a rare opportunity for NFL Week 6. Start off with a four-figure offer on the games. Not to mention, bettors in Kentucky can unlock a guaranteed bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 is the easiest way to claim a $1,000 first bet for the games today. Redeem this offer by placing a cash wager on any NFL game. Bettors who lose will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Take your pick from any NFL game and apply this $1,000 first bet. New players will have a forgiving safety net in place if that initial wager loses. That’s the beauty of this Caesars Sportsbook offer. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with one of the most significant offers on the market.

New players can use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $1K NFL Bet

First things first, let’s break down the benefits of this new promo from Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors who take advantage of this offer can place a cash wager on any game today. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this offer.

In other words, if that initial wager loses, players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. On the other hand, anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash.

It’s also worth noting that this Caesars Sportsbook promo is applicable to other sports, not just the NFL. The MLB Postseason is in full swing and the NHL season just started.

Other NFL Week 6 Boosts and Bonuses

Don’t forget to check out the other offers on NFL Week 6 at Caesars Sportsbook. There are dozens of options for parlay boosts in the app. Here are a few options for today’s games:

Panthers, Falcons & Vikings All Punt on 1st Drive: +450

Tyreek Hill Over 109.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +300

Bengals, Jaguars, Texans & Falcons All Win: +850

Breece Hall Over 69.5 Rush Yards & TD: +400

Cooper Kupp & Puka Nacua Each Over 7.5 Receptions: +600

Getting Started With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Let’s take a quick second to run through the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors can sign up in a matter of minutes:

Click this link , choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY81000. From there, set up your new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $1,000 on any NFL game. Players who lose on that initial wager will get a refund in bonus bets.

Kentucky bettors who sign up with promo code AMNY2GET will have the chance to bet $50 on any game and win $250 in bonuses. This offer is exclusively for bettors in the Bluegrass State.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.