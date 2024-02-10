Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: Activate $1K Super Bowl offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Super Bowl is almost here and bettors can cash in on the big game with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. This is an opportunity for bettors to go all in on the game with a massive first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 provides new players with a $1,000 first bet for the Super Bowl. Place a cash wager on the game. Anyone who loses will receive a bonus bet equaling the original stake.

San Francisco is the favorite coming into the Super Bowl, but we know that anything can happen when Kansas City steps on the field. Doubt Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at your own risk. Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a ton of different ways to bet on the big game, including same game parlays, odds boosts, and more.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Before we dive into the different ways new players can bet on the Super Bowl, let’s take a deeper dive into the process for signing up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and make sure to apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and make sure to apply promo code AMNY81000. Next, create a new user profile by filling out the required prompts with the necessary sign-up information.

Deposit $10 or more into your newly created account through online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, or any other accepted payment method.

Start with a $1,000 first bet on the Super Bowl. Anyone who loses on that bet will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Ways to Use This $1,000 First Bet on the Super Bowl

This $1,000 first bet puts the power in the hands of the players. Instead of locking players into a modest bonus, this offer allows a certain level of flexibility. Remember, any first bet over $50 and up to $1,000 will be completely covered by Caesars.

For instance, a new player who loses on a $500 wager will receive a $500 bonus bet. Of course, anyone who starts with a winning wager will receive cold, hard cash. This offer applies to a wide range of Super Bowl markets, which is another layer of flexibility for new players.

Other Super Bowl Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Although we recommend bettors take advantage of the $1,000 first bet right off the bat, there are other ways to bet on the Super Bowl. Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. Check out a few of the options already on the board for Kansas City vs. San Francisco:

Patrick Mahomes Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 29.5 Rush Yards: +250

Christian McCaffrey Over 124.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +115

Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Justin Watson Each Over 21.5 Receiving Yards: +375

Isiah Pacheco Over 59.5 Rush Yards & Rashee Rice Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +165

49ers Score Exactly 17 Points in Super Bowl: +1400

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.