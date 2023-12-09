Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: Get $1K bonus for Army-Navy

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Army-Navy game is usually a low-scoring matchup marked by tough yards on the ground and a battle for field position. These are two teams that try and grind it out with defense and ball security. The fact that the over-under is set to 27.5 points is a sign that fans should expect a low-scoring game. This isn’t going to be a back-and-forth barnburner like we see in other college football games.

Caesars Sportsbook provides new bettors with a chance to go all in on this game with a $1,000 first bet, but don’t forget about the other ways to win. Check out the daily odds boosts page for unique offers on this Army-Navy matchup.

College Football odds: Army vs. Navy

Army and Navy are taking center stage in a standalone FBS game this weekend. On most Saturdays, these two teams are afterthoughts for college football fans but that changes today. Fans are waiting for bowl games to start after last weekend’s championship games.

As far as this game goes, we have no idea what to expect. These two schools are 2-2 over the last four years. If nothing else, we expect a close, grind-it-out type of game.

Bryson Daily is one player to keep an eye on. The dual-threat quarterback leads the team in passing yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Although the Black Knights are a ground-based offense, Daily has enough of an arm to keep defenses honest. It’s safe to say the quarterback is a big reason why Army is a slight favorite in this game.

Bettors can place bets on Army-Navy on Caesars Sportsbook before kickoff. Check out the current odds on this matchup (odds may shift before game time):

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points Army Black Knights -3 (-105) -155 Over 27.5 (-110) Navy Midshipmen +3 (-115) +130 Under 27.5 (-110)

How to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY8100

