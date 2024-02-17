Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: Get $1K NBA All-Star Weekend, UFC 298, CBB bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Pick your poison this weekend with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. With no football to bet on, it might seem like a quiet weekend for sports bettors, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will unlock a $1,000 first bet for bettors to use on UFC 298, NHL, college basketball, NBA, or any other available game. Bettors who lose on that first bet will be eligible for a refund of $1,000 in bonuses.

There is flexibility for new players on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. This new user promo will set bettors up with a first bet on any available market. It’s also worth noting that bettors can cash in on different odds boosts available on everything from hockey and the UFC to auto racing and soccer.

Bet on UFC 298, NHL, College Basketball, NBA & More

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New-User Offer Bet Up to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified On February 17, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The real beauty in this Caesars Sportsbook promo is in the fact that bettors have a wide range of markets to choose from. On one hand, Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria are fighting for the featherweight championship at UFC 298. UConn-Marquette is a top-five matchup in college basketball as well. However, bettors can also opt for a bet on the NBA’s All-Star weekend, a much more lighthearted affair.

Caesars Sportsbook provides bettors with up to $1,000 in backing with this new offer. In other words, someone who misses on a $1,000 initial wager will receive a $1,000 bonus bet. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered if it loses.

Registering With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Activating this offer and claiming this $1,000 first bet is as easy as 1-2-3. New bettors can get started with the handy walkthrough below:

Click here , choose the state you are in, and input promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are in, and input promo code AMNY81000. Next, create an account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Finally, place a $1,000 first bet on any available market this weekend.

Bettors who win that first bet will receive cash winnings.

Anyone who loses will trigger a refund in the form of a bonus bet equaling the original stake.

UFC 298 Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Betting on the UFC can be a difficult proposition. One punch, kick, knee, or even takedown can completely change the course of a fight. Here’s a look at a few of the Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts that can help shift the balance in favor of the bettor:

Anthony Hernandez Wins Fight in Round 1 vs Roman Kopylov: +350

Alexander Volkanovski Win by KO/TKO/DQ vs Ilia Topuria: +300

Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker, Ian Machado Garry & Merab Dvalishvili All Win: +525

