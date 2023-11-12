Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000: How to use $1K bonus for NFL Week 10

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL Week 10 slate features a ton of great games and Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEV81000 can raise the stakes on the action. Choose from any game and apply this four-figure offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will unlock a $1,000 first bet for new players this weekend. Any losses on your first bet will be offset with a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000.

This is one of the top promotions out there for NFL bettors right now. This flexible offer allows for bettors to go all in on the NFL. However, anyone who loses on that first bet will have another chance to win with this refund. Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante with this massive promo. To sign up and start betting on the games, check out the details below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code CLEV81000: How to Sign Up

This $1,000 first bet is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up in a matter of minutes by following the walkthrough below:

Click this link , choose your state, and make sure to input promo code AMNY81000 .

, choose your state, and make sure to input promo code . This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. From there, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods (PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, etc.)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Lock in a $1,000 first bet on any NFL game today. Players who lose will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Claim $1,000 First Bet With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This $1,000 first bet is an open-ended opportunity for football fans. Hit the ground running with a bet on any game today. Players who win on this first bet will take home straight cash.

As for the unlucky bettors, there will be another chance to win. For example, someone who loses on a $250 first bet will get $250 back in bonuses. There are no guarantees with this Caesars Sportsbook promo, but it helps to shift the balance in favor of bettors.

We also highly recommend downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app. This provides on-the-go convenience to bettors ahead of the NFL games today.

Sunday Night Football: Betting on Jets vs. Raiders

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football might not be the best matchup on paper, but these games can surprise us at times. The Jets have been inconsistent this year, but they have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 1-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas put a beatdown on the New York Giants last week, which means they have some momentum entering tonight.

Here’s a look at the current odds for Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Team Spread Moneyline Total Points New York Jets -1 (-110) -115 Over 36.5 (-110) Las Vegas Raiders +1 (-110) -105 Under 36.5 (-110)

