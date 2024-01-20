Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks $1K NFL offer for Texans-Ravens, 49ers-Packers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 can raise the stakes on the games. Both No. 1 seeds are taking the field for the first time in the playoffs. Both teams are facing dangerous underdogs who are playing with house money.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 triggers a $1,000 first bet for any NFL game today. New users who miss on this first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Any losses will be offset with a bonus bet.

The Ravens are facing the Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Meanwhile, the 49ers are hosting Jordan Love and the surging Packers. Baltimore and San Francisco are both heavy favorites in these games, but never count out the underdog in the NFL.

Caesars Sportsbook has a variety of ways to bet on the NFL games this weekend. Don’t forget to check out the daily odds boosts for these matchups as well.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to redeem a $1,000 first bet on Ravens-Texans or Niners-Packers tonight.

How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

New bettors can sign up and activate this Caesars Sportsbook promo in a few easy steps. Follow this guide to begin the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY81000. Create a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Start with a $1,000 first bet on either NFL game. Players who lose that bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Betting on Ravens-Texans, Niners-Packers

Although both the Ravens and Texans are favored by almost double-digits, count out the underdogs at your own risk. Both the Texans and Packers were underdogs during Super Bowl Wild Card Weekend. Both teams dominated those games en route to a berth in the Divisional Round.

Remember, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a refund in bonuses from Caesars. In addition to betting on the spread, moneyline, and total points, bettors can check out the player props for these games. With stars all over the field, there are plenty of options to choose from. Bettors can even combine multiple bet legs into one same game parlay.

Other Caesars Sportsbook NFL Boosts and Bonuses

We recommend checking out the different Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts available for Ravens-Texans and 49ers-Packers. Here are a few of our favorite options on the board for Saturday:

Lamar Jackson Over 59.5 Rush Yards & Rush TD: +290

Texans Win & C.J. Stroud Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +650

Ravens, 49ers, Lions & Chiefs All Win Divisional Round Games: +400

Christian McCaffrey Over 149.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +200

Jordan Love & Brock Purdy Each Over 249.5 Pass Yards: +200

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.