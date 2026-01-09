Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYBM250: Snag $250 Bet Match for Indiana-Oregon

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY250BM and go all in on the College Football Playoff and NFL Wild Card Weekend. This promo will unlock a 100% first bet match. Click here to redeem this offer.

Create an account and start with a cash wager on the NFL, college football, NBA or any other sport. Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250.

Caesars Sportsbook is unlocking this unique opportunity in time for Indiana vs. Oregon on Friday night. Use this offer and go all in on Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers or Dante Moore and the Ducks. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY250BM and secure a $250 bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY250BM Unlocks $250 Bet Match

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Simply sign up and start with a cash wager. Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250.

It’s worth noting that this offer applies to a wide range of markets, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, UFC, soccer, tennis and more. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the College Football Playoff and NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Redeeming Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY250BM

Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Start signing up by clicking on any of the links on this page and choosing the state where you are located. Apply promo code AMNY250BM and answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods. From there, place a cash wager on the College Football Playoff, NFL or any other sport. That is all it takes to secure a 100% bet match with this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Hit the ground running with a $250 bet match during one of the best sports weekends of the year.

College Football Playoff, NFL Wild Card Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is constantly rolling out daily odds boosts on everything from the NFL and college football to soccer and auto racing. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan. Check out a few of the most popular options for Friday’s Indiana-Oregon game and the Saturday NFL Wild Card Weekend games:

NCAAF: Indiana win by 7-12 points (+400)

NCAAF & NFL: Oregon, Rams and Bears all win (+525)

NFL: Matthew Stafford to throw for over 299.5 passing yards and over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+325)

NFL: Puka Nacua to record over 8.5 receptions and a touchdown (+340)

NFL: Caleb Williams and Jordan Love each to throw for over 199.5 passing yards (+180)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.