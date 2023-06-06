Major League Baseball takes center stage on Tuesday night and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will activate the Full Caesar offer for any game. This includes a $1,250 first bet, which you can use on MLB games, the NBA Finals, or the Stanley Cup Final.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

New bettors who register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL this week will lock-in a $1,250 bet on Caesars, as well as a bundle of Caesars Rewards program perks. Your first bet on any MLB, NBA, or NHL game will be backed with bonus bets.

One of the biggest matchups in Major League Baseball will take place north of the border, where the Toronto Blue Jays will host the Houston Astros. Despite being over .500, Toronto is in fourth place in a highly-competitive AL East division. They’ll send Kevin Gausman to the mound. He’s got the second-most strikeouts in the majors this season with 100.

Secure a $1,250 first bet to use on the NBA, NHL, or MLB this week when you click here to activate this offer with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL: $1,250 Bet Available All Week

The Full Caesar offer from Caesars Sportsbook comes with three bonuses in one. This includes a huge $1,250 first bet, which Caesars will back with bonus bets. If your first bet wins, you’ll pick up a cash profit and Caesars will return your wager. If it loses, however, Caesars Sportsbook will return up to $1,250 in bonus bets. You can use the bonus bets on other games in any league.

For example, if you bet $300 on the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, but they lose, you would get back $300 in bonus bets. You could then use the bonus bets on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, or another MLB game.

How to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New players who want to activate the Full Caesar offer will need to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. The entire process should only take a couple of minutes to complete. Here’s how to register today:

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook.

to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Fill out the necessary personal information sections.

Choose one of the available account funding methods.

Make your first deposit to cover your initial bet.

Place a wager of up to $1,250 on any betting market.

If your first bet wins, Caesars will credit your account with cash winnings and your initial stake. However, if your bet loses, you’ll get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets for use on other games this week.

Odds Boosts for This Week

Caesars Sportsbook has a lengthy list of odds boosts available for this week’s MLB, NBA, and NHL action. Here are some of the best boosts you can take advantage of:

Matthew Tkachuk Scores Goal & Records Assist (+260)

Corey Seager, Wilmer Flores, Shohei Ohtani & Julio Rodriguez Each Record Hit (+265)

Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 Points & Jamal Murray Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+340)

Gabe Vincent, Max Strus & Kyle Lowry Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+350)

Tim Anderson & Andrew Vaughn Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+450)

Bam Adebayo Over 24.5 Points & Over 9.5 Rebounds (+600)

No Run in 1st inning of Twins @ Rays, Diamondbacks @ Nationals & Athletics @ Pirates (+600)

Fernando Tatis Jr. & Juan Soto Each Hit HR (+2100)

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet and more this week.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.