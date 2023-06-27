Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL: Get $1,250 Tuesday MLB bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A number of huge MLB matchups are on tap for Tuesday night and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will activate a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more. Not only that, but new bettors will also secure a bundle of Caesars Rewards program perks.

If you take the time to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, you’ll earn a $1,250 first bet and more. This will back your first cash bet with up to $1,250 in bonus bets, which will convey if your wager loses.

Tuesday’s slate of games includes multiple interleague games, including a showdown between division leaders. No matter which game you choose to bet on, you’ll have access to a bevy of game and player markets. If your wager wins, you’ll collect cash winnings, while a loss will earn you back up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games this week.

Click here to apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and secure a $1,250 first bet for any MLB game.

There are a few games that stand out on this 15-game Tuesday night docket. One of the biggest matchups will see the San Francisco Giants take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Despite entering Tuesday at 10 games over .500, the Blue Jays are currently in fourth place in the AL East. The Giants, meanwhile are also 10 games over .500, which is good for the second-best record in the NL West. Cy Young hopeful Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays. He’s 7-3 this season with a 3.10 ERA and a staggering 127 strikeouts. San Francisco is set to counter with Ryan Walker, who’s 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

In the later window, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field. Zac Gallen will get the start for Arizona. He’s been fantastic this season, posting a 9-2 record to go along with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts. He’ll be opposed by Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley. The right-hander is 5-3 this season with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts.

You can be on either of these games or any other matchup with the Full Caesar offer. You’ll either earn a cash profit with a win or second-chance bonus bets with a loss. Plus, Caesars will credit your account with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, which you can use for hotel stays and more.

Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL

If you want to get in on the action with the Full Caesar, you’ll need to register for an account. Doing so will only take a few minutes if you follow the instructions below and sign up with our promo code.

Click here to sign up with Caesars.

to sign up with Caesars. Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Choose a deposit method.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Pick any MLB game on Tuesday or this week.

Wager up to $1,250 on any betting market.

You’ll collect cash winnings if your first cash bet is victorious. If it loses, however, you’ll get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games this week. These bonus bets will be applicable to any MLB game or another sports event.

Huge Tuesday Boosts

There is a lengthy list of odds boosts available for Tuesday night’s MLB slate. Let’s take a look at some of the best enhanced odds markets for tonight’s action:

Elly De La Cruz & Joey Votto Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+550)

Kyle Tucker & Brendan Donovan Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+550)

No Run in 1st Inning of Reds @ Orioles, Marlins @ Red Sox & Twins @ Braves (+650)

Pirates Win & Andrew McCutchen HR (+1200)

Pete Alonso & Daniel Vogelbach Each Hit HR (+2100)

Fernando Tatis Jr. & Gary Sanchez Each Hit HR (+2200)

Lock-in a $1,250 first bet and more for any MLB game when you click here to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.