Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL: Secure $1,250 bet on Caesars

Caesars has its famous three-pronged welcome package ready to go for anyone interested this weekend. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets you started with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars that unlocks the other bonuses.

Placing that first bet activates the second and third bonuses, which are 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Signing up using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL makes this all possible, freeing up that generous protected first bet.

The Reward Credits and Tier Credits are certainly not highlight reel material, as far as welcome bonuses go. However, with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars in tow, they do make for nice account boosters. The Reward Credits help you earn entertainment rewards like hotel stays, dining vouchers, and spa packages. The Tier Credits are what enable you to progress from one player status to the next. Each improved tier comes with better and better gameplay perks.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to secure your $1,250 first bet on Caesars and other bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Key to Claiming Triple Bonus

Caesars realizes there is an exciting holiday weekend of sports upcoming, between the Masters, NBA, and MLB. That being the case, the sportsbook released a three-pronged bonus offer that works perfectly with any of that action. By signing up now with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, new users can obtain this generous welcome package straightaway. Two of the three bonuses were introduced above – 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. However, it’s the initial bonus that is the main attraction here.

Anyone collecting this distinctive offer will start out with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That initial wager works with any bet type in any sport, including golf, baseball, and basketball. If your first pick wins, the sportsbook dispenses your payout as it would any other winning wager. In other words, you will immediately be able to extract funds or reinvest them anywhere in the Caesars app. Contrarily, if your first bet loses, Caesars refunds the bet in full with an equal bonus bet up to $1,250. Thus, you will get to use that bonus bet to place an entirely new wager without risking more of your own funds.

Four-Step Walkthrough Helps Utilize Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook is certainly adept at creating impressive sign-up bonuses for its newest patrons. However, you may not yet realize how easy the sportsbook makes it for registrants to secure those bonus offers. For example, the four-step guide below will help you claim your triple bonus in mere minutes:

Above all, you must click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when prompted.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when prompted. Secondly, you can register your first-time Caesars account by inputting a series of personal info. To clarify, you will have to provide your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Subsequently, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your new account. However, you will want that deposit to cover your intended first bet.

Lastly, you can lock in your first bet on Caesars, knowing the sportsbook refunds any loss up to $1,250 with a bonus bet.

This offer is available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Memphis Heavy Road Faves Over Bucks

There are clearly hundreds of ways to deploy the first bet provided by our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. However, many sign-ups will want to take advantage of some of the disparate matchups in the NBA this weekend. The regular season concludes on Sunday, so these final few games mean different things to different teams. For example, Memphis finds itself as 8-point favorites at Milwaukee.

Normally, alarm bells would go off if the team with the NBA’s best record found itself an 8-point home dog. However, in this case, it makes sense. The Bucks have clinched the NBA’s best record, meaning there’s little for them to play for this weekend. As a result, Milwaukee won’t play any of the following guys: Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Lopez, Allen, Connaughton, Holiday. Memphis will remain motivated tonight, clinching the #2 seed in the West with a win tonight.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to secure your $1,250 first bet on Caesars and other bonuses.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.