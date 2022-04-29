Caesars Sportsbook promo code rolls into weekend with big offers

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR closes out April and opens May with a fantastic set of new and current player offs. Registrants use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to unlock a fully-insured bet of up to $1,100. This promotional offer is timed perfectly, as the sporting world is rife with betting options from which to choose.

Now is the ideal time to collect a risk-free bet, as the sports calendar is brimming with action. As such, those registering are able to hand-pick one pick they love from a variety of games and bet types. This level of control enhances your ability to make the insured wager gifted by the Caesars Sportsbook promo code pay off.

$1,100 Risk-Free Bet on Offer Via Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It’s hard to beat a large no-risk bet during a busy time in the sporting year. After all, this allows the player to carefully select their favorite play from a broad range of options. Caesars Sportsbook has one such offer currently available with no restriction on bet type or betting market. With the help of Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, registrants unlock that $1,100 risk-free wager.

The layout for this worry-free wager is pretty simple. If you win your first bet, Caesars pays you out in the form of cash. In other words, you are immediately able to withdraw your winnings and/or deposit or continue using them in the app.

Those unlucky enough to lose their first bet, however, need not worry. Caesars Sportsbook fully insures that wager and reimburses it up to $1,100 in bonus cash if it loses. This allows those new patrons another free opportunity to identify a winner from the packed schedule of games.

How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

Collecting a risk-free wager of this magnitude is a big deal on its own as far as sign-up promotions go. However, the true beauty of this offer is the simplicity with which it is obtained. The four steps below will help you register at Caesars and collect your $1,100 zero-risk bet in just minutes:

Firstly, click here or utilize any link on this page to access a landing page for this promotion. After that, you’ll enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR and start the registration process.

or utilize any link on this page to access a landing page for this promotion. After that, you’ll enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR and start the registration process. Complete your registration as a new Caesars member by entering any requested data fields. This will include items like name, address, and birth date.

Make your first deposit into your new account using any secure method offered. You will want the deposit to be enough to cover your risk-free first bet.

Finally, place that no-risk first bet for any amount, knowing it will be reimbursed up to $1,100 if it loses.

Participation is permitted in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, IL, MI, VA, WV, TN, LA, NJ, and NY.

Odds Boosts – What are They and How Do They Work?

The sizable risk-free first bit proffered by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR gets you in the door at Caesars. But, what keeps you engaged and eager to play everyday? Well, Caesars Sportsbook certainly does a phenomenal job of keeping the app packed with exciting bonuses for its patrons. Check regularly under the Promos and Boosts tabs to find myriad profit boosts, odds boosts, deposit matches, and risk-free bets.

Caesars Sportsbook offers dozens of odds boosts each day across various sports. They can for example be player props, team props, correct score wagers, or any number/combination of those. These boosts improve the odds on selected potential wagers, making them more beneficial for the user. Further, you can compare the true odds with the boosted odds by entering the components of a boost into your betslip.

Below are some of today’s odds boosts on the Caesars app, along with the true and boosted odds. You will see that some boosts greatly improve a prop’s odds, while others do so only minimally.

MLB: Padres, Diamondbacks, and Dodgers all to win on 4/29, boosted from +478 to +525.

NBA: Anthony Edwards and Desmond Bane each 5+ made threes on 4/29, boosted from +607 to +800.

NHL: Penguins, Capitals, Panthers, and Lightning all win on 4/29, boosted from +386 to +430.

Soccer: Lionel Messi first goalscorer versus Strasbourg on 4/29, boosted from +450 to +550.

UFC: Darren Elkins wins by submission versus Tristan Connelly, boosted from+600 to +650.

NASCAR: Kurt Busch DuraMAX Drydene 400 race winner, boosted from +3500 to +4000.

