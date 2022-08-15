Best MLB bet is with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for $1,500 risk-free

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is raising the stakes for a big week of MLB and NFL preseason action. The MLB regular season is heating up as teams jockey for playoff positioning. Meanwhile, the NFL preseason chugs along with Week 2 coming in hot.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the key to unlocking a $1,500 risk-free bet this week. This offer can be applied to a wide range of markets, including NFL, MLB, Premier League, golf, tennis, soccer, MMA, and more. In addition to this risk-free bet, new players can choose from dozens of daily odds boosts too.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

The NFL preseason is quite the same as the real thing, but we can’t complain about football. The preseason is more like an appetizer before the regular season arrives.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted names in the industry. Its easy-to-use app, comprehensive list of markets, and competitive odds make it a top-notch option for bettors all over.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet. This offer can be used on NFL preseason, MLB, or any other event this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are among the most common types of promos out there, but that’s for a good reason. Bettors love the flexibility that risk-free bets offer. They can use this promo on any event, including NFL, MLB, and more.

Not to mention, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is raising the stakes by a decent margin. Most other sportsbooks cap out their risk-free bets at $1,000. New players can bet up to $1,500 risk-free with this offer. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with free bets equaling the amount lost.

How to Sign Up With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a breeze. We recommend downloading the app for the best overall experience. Here’s a quick look at how to get in on the action:

Click here and input promo code AMNY15 to begin the registration process.

and input promo code AMNY15 to begin the registration process. Create an account by providing basic information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make an initial cash deposit using any of the available banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on any game this week.

This offer is available in a number of current states, such as the NY sports betting market. Beginning next year, Ohio sports betting will be able to offer similar bonuses.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is constantly running out new odds boosts for all players. Here are a few of our favorites this week:

No Run in 1st Inning of Phillies @ Reds, Cubs @ Nationals & Orioles @ Blue Jays: +600

Padres, Phillies, Orioles & Braves All Win: +950

wins, Brewers & Mariners All Win: +625

No Run in 1st Inning of Athletics @ Rangers, Astros @ White Sox & Dodgers @ Brewers: +550

Shohei Ohtani Over 7.5 Strikeouts & Over 1.5 Total Bases: +340

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet. This offer can be used on NFL preseason, MLB, or any other event this week.