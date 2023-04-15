Quantcast
Sports

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Best bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
comments
Posted on
Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Whether you’re itching for the NBA Playoffs or excited for another MLB weekend, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL allows bettors to wager four digits on the house for any game.

Caesars Sportsbook

NEW PLAYER OFFER!

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNYFULL
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
FIRST BET OFFER!BET NOW

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to create a Caesars account and lock in the site’s three-in-one welcome offer. The “Full Caesar” includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for the NBA or MLB, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

The NBA Playoffs get underway with four games Saturday, followed by another four games Sunday. With postseason action on deck throughout the weekend, there will be no shortage of ways to wager and win. Meanwhile, some of baseball’s best step up to the plate tonight and this weekend. With the “Full Caesar” offer, Caesars covers your first wager on any game with a bonus bet refund. Bet up to $1,250 on any available prop, and Caesars will issue a bonus bet do-over after a loss.

Lock in our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here to tackle the NBA Play-In Tournament, the MLB, and more with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 First Bet for Friday NBA, MLB

Like other online sportsbooks, Caesars protects unsuccessful first bets with a bonus bet refund. But the beauty of the “Full Caesar” is the staggering $1,250 new users can wager without breaking a sweat and the guaranteed player credits.

Start by clicking the links to trigger the promo code AMNYFULL. After a successful registration and deposit, place your first cash bet on either NBA Play-In game or one of tonight’s MLB matchups. A win will always return cash profit, but a loss on Caesars means a second chance at life with a bonus bet worth up to $1,250.

In addition to Caesars’ first bet, every user will earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Being a Caesars customer has benefits beyond the sportsbook, with each player credit moving users toward claiming hotel discounts, dining and entertainment packages, and more.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Register with our exclusive code and follow the instructions below to ensure your first bet is on the house. Here’s what new bettors must do to activate the special “Full Caesar” promotion:

  • Click here to enable the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.
  • Fill out the required fields to complete registration.
  • Fund your account with a qualifying cash deposit.
  • Place up to $1,250 on any NBA or MLB betting market.
  • Receive a fully-refunded bonus bet (max. $1,250) after a loss. A victory cancels the “Full Caesar” bonus bet portion and returns standard cash profit.
  • Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits no matter what.

Score 33% NBA SGP Boosts

When done correctly, a Same Game Parlay is one of the fastest ways to infuse your bankroll with stone-cold cash. Caesars’ SGP promotion for tonight’s NBA will make those same parlays even more profitable.

A qualifying NBA SGP with minimum +400 odds is eligible for a 33% profit boost. Opt into the deal on Caesars’ “Promotions” page to claim two 33% profit boost tokens. Apply each token to a Play-In Tournament SGP to enhance both payouts by 33%. A successful SGP, combined with a winning first bet, will have your bankroll ready to go for a busy spring season.

Click here to secure the “Full Caesar” offer, including a $1,250 first bet for the NBA or MLB, with our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

