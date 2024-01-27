Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet with $1K NFL offer, other boosts

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can go all in on the games this weekend with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. This new offer will unlock a massive $1,000 first bet and other boosts ahead of NFL Championship Weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into this exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

This is one of the biggest weekends of the year for football fans. There are only three games left before we crown a champion. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions will face off in the nightcap. These are the best of the best playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. What’s better than that?

Although this $1,000 first bet is a great way to start, there are other offers for football fans on Caesars Sportsbook. We recommend checking out the daily odds boost section for special offers on these games.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to score a $1,000 first bet on NFL Championship Weekend.

Betting on NFL Championship Weekend

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars Bonus Last Verified On January 27, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy, Sports Betting Dime

The NFL is the top dog when it comes to sports betting and this is one of the biggest weekends of the year. Football bettors can apply this $1,000 first bet to a variety of markets in either game. Remember, anyone who misses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

The Ravens and Chiefs will meet in Baltimore in the first game. The Ravens are slight favorites in this game, but no one is completely counting out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

As for the NFC Championship Game, most football fans are pulling for the underdog Lions against the 49ers. It’s a bit ironic considering the fact that Detroit’s quarterback — Jared Goff — is a former first overall pick. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant in his draft class.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Activating this offer won’t take long. Bettors only need to complete a few simple steps to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click this link , choose the state you are located in, and make sure to apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and make sure to apply promo code AMNY81000. After reaching a sign-up landing page, create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Next, download the easy-to-use Caesars Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet up to $1,000 on either NFL game on Sunday. Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Other Caesars Sportsbook NFL Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. Football bettors can grab boosts on Ravens-Chiefs and 49ers-Lions this weekend. Here is a closer look at a few of the options out there:

Patrick Mahomes Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +230

Travis Kelce Over 6.5 Receptions & TD: +325

Lamar Jackson Over 199.5 Pass Yards & Odell Beckham Jr. Over 39.5 Receiving Yards: +425

Lions Win & Jared Goff Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +450

Brock Purdy Over 299.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +220

21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.