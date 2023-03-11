Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bonus for CBB conference tournaments, NBA Saturday

The “Full Caesar” welcome offer is still intact for most states, thanks to our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. However, Massachusetts bettors can now register for Caesars with the code AMNY1BET, which unlocks an exclusive launch day offer.

First-time Caesars customers can trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to receive a $1,250 bet on Caesars this weekend, along with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. If you’re in Massachusetts, the code AMNY1BET activates a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

We’re in the final stages of an epic college basketball week. Conference tournaments are in action everywhere throughout the country, with the ACC and Pac-12 among those who will crown a champion on Saturday. New Caesars bettors who sign up through this post will score a bonus bet worth up to $1,250 if their initial wager on any game this weekend settles as a loss. Meanwhile, Massachusetts is enjoying its first day of mobile sports betting with a $1,500 bet on Caesars, which is also suitable for any game or event.

Score the “Full Caesar” offer with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here, or get a Massachusetts-exclusive $1,500 bet on Caesars with the code AMNY1BET here.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Gives Customers $1,250 Bet, Valuable Player Credits

Between college hoops, the World Baseball Classic, and other must-see action throughout the sports world, Caesars picked a great time to let new users place a four-digit wager on the house. The “Full Caesar” promotion is available for eligible users in most Caesars states, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Use our code AMNYFULL during registration to score three bonus perks, starting with a $1,250 bet on Caesars. Your first cash wager this weekend will return a bonus bet refund if it settles as a loss. So whether you bet $200 on the ACC Tournament Championship or $1,250 on the USA’s World Baseball Classic opener against Great Britain on Saturday, Caesars will deliver a bonus bet worth your qualifying wager in case a second chance to win is required.

The “Full Caesar” also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. As players earn credits over time through activities like placing bets, they’ll eventually redeem them for activities or rewards like hotel discounts, dining and entertainment packages, and bonus bets.

Massachusetts Registration Opens Today

On Friday, Massachusetts joined the growing list of states with online sports betting. Bay Staters can now join Caesars and place a whopping $1,500 bet on any game, as well as local teams like the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox.

Eligible MA customers can use our code AMNY1BET, the same one Ohio customers use for registration. Both states can now place an opening bet as high as $1,500 and receive a fully-refunded bonus bet if it settles as a loss. To date, Caesars is the only sportsbook in Massachusetts promising as much as $1,500 on the house, so take advantage of this launch day promotion before the weekend ends.

Activating Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Whether you’re in Massachusetts or another Caesars-approved playing area, this weekend is rife with money-making opportunities. Follow our instructions below to grab a $1,250 or $1,500 bet on Caesars, depending on your location:

Register with your appropriate promo code: Click here to activate the code AMNYFULL. here to activate the code AMNY1BET (MA, OH only). Clickto activate the code AMNY1BET (MA, OH only).

Fill out the appropriate registration information, including name and date of birth.

Allow Caesars to verify your playing area with a geolocation confirmation.

Fund your account with one of the site’s approved banking methods.

Place a qualifying first bet on any eligible market, like college basketball or the NBA.

Receive your stake back as a bonus bet (max. $1,250 for most states, $1,500 for Massachusetts) if it settles as a loss. A victory will return a standard cash payout in lieu of bonus bets.

Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits (“Full Caesar” offer only).

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and secure a $1,250 first bet and more. If you’re in Massachusetts, lock in our code AMNY1BET here to tackle launch day with a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.