Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Nets-Sixers G2

You can join Caesars today and claim a three-pronged welcome bundle that pairs perfectly with upcoming NBA and NHL action. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets you started with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars that’s valid in any sport.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Additionally, by placing that initial wager, the registrant secures its other two bonuses – 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. You can enjoy all of these gifts in time for tonight’s games by joining with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

The NHL Playoffs start with a bang tonight, featuring four games – two from each conference. Four more follow tomorrow, joining the NBA to create some mouth-watering daily cards. This promotion allows sign-ups to place any first wager they want in any of this playoff action. However, it also extends its generosity beyond those markets, allowing a pick in any sport.

To collect a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Triple Bonus Available when Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The NHL Playoffs get underway tonight, joining the NBA Playoffs already in action. For this reason, today is the ideal time to grab the newest registration promotion from Caesars. Ultimately, by joining Caesars today, you can take advantage of your bonus now or plan for its future use. Regardless, you can access the promotion’s three bonus welcome package without missing out on any more playoff action. To lock in your triple bonus offer now, click here and register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

In doing so, you start out with a jaw-dropping $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That bet is valid in any sport using any wager type of your choosing. It can also be used anytime over the next 30 days, which gives you ample time to find your ideal pick. If your first wager wins, you collect your profits as you would for any other winner. On the other hand, if it loses, Caesars refunds you in full with a bonus bet of up to $1,250. That bonus bet has all the same freedoms as the first wager and is valid for seven days. Simply put, you get an additional chance to bet your original money with no added investment.

Placing that first bet on Caesars initiates the other two bonuses guaranteed by this registration promotion. You will find your account boosted by 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. To further explain, when you earn enough Reward Credits, you can redeem them for entertainment rewards. For example, available prizes include hotel stays, spa packages, and dining vouchers. Generally earned through gameplay, the Tier Credits help gain ground toward advancing your player status. When you receive enough credits, you move up a tier. Each upgraded tier assures a better set of gameplay perks for the user.

Implement Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

Caesars wanted simplistic registration and bonus acquisition when it came to this promotion. To ensure this, the sportsbook improved the process, allowing you to access your welcome package in minutes. To be the next to enjoy this offer, you can follow along with the four-step guide shown here:

Firstly, start by clicking here and entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when asked.

and entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code when asked. Secondly, create a new Caesars account by entering all necessary personal information. For example, you will need to provide your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Thirdly, deposit at least $10, but enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, lock in your initial wager, knowing that the sportsbook refunds a loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250.

Claim this offer in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Tonight’s NBA and NHL Schedules

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code arms new patrons with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That wager is valid in any upcoming sports action. However, most of today’s registrants will deploy that wager in the impending NBA and NHL playoff games. As such, we organized tonight’s lineups in both sports for those users below:

NBA:

7:30p ET: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (Game 2). Sixers lead series 1-0.

10p ET: Golden State at Sacramento (Game 2). Kings lead series 1-0.

NHL:

7p ET: New York Islanders at Carolina (Game 1).

7:30p ET: Florida at Boston (Game 1).

9:30p ET: Minnesota at Dallas (Game 1).

10p ET: Los Angeles at Edmonton (Game 1).

To collect a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.