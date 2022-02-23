Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives 30+ boosts, $1,500 for mid-week sports slate

The basketball schedule is beginning to heat up and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code will bring new players a variety of bonuses on all of the action. Whether it’s mid-week college basketball action or the return of the NBA, new players can get in and get a $1,500 first deposit match along with over 30+ odds boosts. As the NBA All-Star Break winds down, college basketball and NHL action will hold things down Wednesday before really pick up going into the weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to grab a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,500 and use a variety of 30+ odds boosts across basketball, hockey, soccer, and more as the final days of February count down.

March Madness will soon be here, but the coming days bring an appetizer of sorts with a number of key college basketball matchups and compelling NBA games on tap. Whether it’s critical conference showdowns that will help determine this year’s tournament field or NBA games featuring James Harden’s 76ers debut and a showdown between Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo this weekend, there’s plenty of intrigue ahead.

Click here to unlock Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to grab a full deposit match to use on any upcoming game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Basketball, Hockey, More

There’s really no denying that college hoops and NBA action will drive the majority of betting action in the coming days, but the NHL schedule also brings some intriguing options at Caesars Sportsbook as well. For instance, ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals, bettors can take advantage of the Third Time’s A Charm bonus. With this special, bettors who wager at least $50 before the game will receive a $50 free bet if the team they back goes on to score at least three goals.

As the week rolls forward and the weekend comes into focus, look for similar free bet specials in addition to risk-free same game parlays and parlay profit boosts in the promos tab.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code at Sign Up

Those looking for the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code will automatically be able lock in AMNYCZR at sign up by completing the following steps.

Simply click here to head to the registration portal. This will automatically apply the code.

to head to the registration portal. This will automatically apply the code. On the page, select the dropdown menu bar that corresponds with your current location. This will formally begin the registration process.

Provide some general information to sign up. Then, proceed by making a first deposit of at least $50 to trigger the deposit match. Players can deposit anywhere between $50 and $1,500 in order to qualify for the full match.

Begin betting.

As for where the promo will be available, states such as New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, and West Virginia all provide players with the chance to bet with the Caesars Sportsbook app.

The Biggest Bonus on the Market

Ultimately, bettors will return to an app because of its functionality, competitive odds, and recurring player specials. While true, apps often bring in new players because of the sign up bonuses. Given Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR provides access to the best bonus on the market with a $1,500 first deposit match, the app figures to continue its run as a popular pick for new players in the coming weeks.