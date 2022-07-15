Caesars Sportsbook promo code brings weekend bonuses, risk-free bet

The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code is bringing a massive risk-free bet and tons of odds boosts to the table this weekend. With MLB, The Open Championship, NBA Summer League, tennis, soccer, and UFC all in action, there are plenty of options out there for bettors.

New players are eligible for a $1,500 risk-free bet with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. This is the largest risk-free bet on the market and it’s just one of the ways bettors can win big this weekend. Take advantage of dozens of odds boosts on everything from MLB to UFC as well.

Risk-free bets are common at most sportsbooks, but few are willing to raise the stakes like Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up and claim this offer to join one of the most trusted names in the industry. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this sizable offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the best way to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet for the weekend. Click here and use promo code AMNY15 to grab this offer and plenty of other boosts this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Brings Weekend Risk-Free Bet

This $1,500 risk-free bet might seem daunting to first-time bettors. It shouldn’t be. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code simply gives bettors the option to place a risk-free bet up to $1,500. There is no requirement to go that big.

In fact, players will receive a 100% refund in site credit up to that amount. A new user who only wants to place a $100 risk-free bet is free to do so. If that bet loses, they will receive a $100 free bet. Essentially, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a way for new players to have a second chance if that first bet loses.

Other Bonuses With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

After claiming this risk-free bet, new players can turn to the odds boosts page for the latest deals. Here are a few of the offers on the table at Caesars Sportsbook right now:

No Run in 1st Inning of Phillies @ Marlins, Braves @ Nationals & Tigers @ Guardians: +525

Marlins, Red Sox, Guardians & Rays All Win: +1100

Rockies, Diamondbacks & Giants All Win: +850

Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC & Minnesota Utd All Win: +1100

Ricky Simon, Dustin Jacoby, Punahele Soriano & Emily Ducote All Win at July 16 UFC Fight Night: +1200

How to Sign Up

Signing up and claiming this risk-free bet can be done from a computer or mobile device. However, the Caesars Sportsbook app provides the best overall experience for bettors. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help new players sign up and claim this offer via the app:

Click here and input promo code AMNY15.

and input promo code AMNY15. Follow the prompts and provide basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Using the App Store or a Google Play Store, download the Casesars Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on any available market this weekend.

This offer is currently available to users in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV & WY

