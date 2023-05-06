Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Canelo Alvarez fight $1,250 first bet on Caesars

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the best way to place a big wager on Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder. New customers in eligible states can start with this two-part bonus and gain access to additional odds boosts for games this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to bet up to $1,250 on Alvarez vs. Ryder. Plus, you’ll gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for your Caesars Rewards account.

Alvarez is a big favorite on Saturday night against Ryder. The fight will be the first return to Mexico for Alvarez since 2011. He will be defending the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles. The full fight card includes two other title bouts. Caesars Sportsbook provides customers with additional boosts and promotions after this welcome bonus.

Click here to use AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Place a bet up to $1,250 on Alvarez vs. Ryder and secure a boost for Caesars Rewards.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Alvarez vs. Ryder

Alvarez (-2000) is 58-2-2 in his career. He is eyeing a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but he must first defend his titles against Ryder (+1000). Alvarez is a big favorite. Here are some of the other betting odds for the fight on Caesars.

Alvarez by KO, TKO, or DQ: -340

Alvarez by decision or technical decision: +300

Ryder by KO, TKO, or DQ: +1300

Ryder by decision or technical decision: +1800

Draw: +2200

The main card will begin at 7 pm ET, and you can stream it on DAZN. There are two other title fights on the card. Julio Cesar Martinez will be defending his QBC flyweight title against Ronal Batista. Also, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela will be fighting Steve Spark for the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title.

Wager Up to $1,250 on Alvarez with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The Caesars app is now available in many states across the US. Take these steps to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to make a big bet on the Alvarez fight.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Use an available payment method to fund your account, such as online banking or PayPal. Deposit at least the amount you want to wager for your first bet. Place a bet on Alvarez vs. Ryder up to $1,250.

If the bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet refund. The boost for Caesars Rewards will be added to your account regardless of the outcome. The Tier Credits and Reward Credits will help you to start unlocking perks.

More Promotions & Boosts Available this Weekend

Caesars Sportsbook releases new odds boosts each day for popular sports. Check the boosts tab to find options for the Alvarez fight, as well as the NBA, NHL, and MLB season. The promotions page also has additional offers, such as same-game parlay insurance bonuses.

On Sunday, there are odds for the Miami Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race. There are also matchups in the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout the weekend that will decide the conference finals.

Register here to use AMNYFULL and wager up to $1,250 on Alvarez vs. Ryder. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code will also give you a boost for the rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating States Only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.