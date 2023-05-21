Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Celtics-Heat Game 3 betting tips, $1,250 first bet offer

Caesars wants its newest members to enjoy a Sunday they’ll not soon forget via a renowned registration promotion. A Caesars Sportsbook promo code thanks those individuals for joining with a generous triple bonus.

By inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, sign-ups automatically receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and two more bonuses. To clarify, those two other gifts are an influx of 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for their account.

It’s an exciting Sunday on which to possess a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. After all, there is huge NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 on-tap tonight between Boston and Miami. Placing that wager unlocks the two additional promised bonuses – 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. When you earn enough Reward Credits, you can redeem them for entertainment rewards like hotel stays and dining vouchers. The Tier Credits help the bettor graduate from one player status to the next. In other words, each new tier provides you with improved gameplay perks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Grants Three-Pronged Bonus

By registering today with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, you will automatically receive three impressive gifts. Two of them hit your account when you place your initial wager. To clarify they are the 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits explained above. These are certainly nice little additions to your brand new account. However, the true reason everyone is claiming this registration promotion is for the other bonus. Sign-ups receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, an enviable reward even if it was the only one offered.

You can lock in your first bet on Caesars in any sports market using any wager type. This paves the way for sign-ups to potentially make their selection in tonight’s Celtics-Heat Game 3. As a matter of fact, you can even make the bet for any amount you want above $10. In other words, you aren’t stuck investing the entire $1,250 to maximize the protection. This is a welcome feature for anyone using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code who can’t front that entire amount.

If your initial wager wins, it acts like any other winning bet. Caesars pays the winnings out in full in cash form. Consequently, you control them right away, able to withdraw or reinvest them at will. On the other hand, if your first bet loses, you enjoy the protection around which this promo was built. The sportsbook refunds any first bet loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250. To clarify, this means you get to make another bet for your original amount without it costing another dollar.

Key Betting Tips for Celtics-Heat Game 3

The Boston Celtics failed to defend their home court in either game to start the Eastern Conference Finals. As a result, they trail 0-2 in the series heading into tonight’s Game 3 at 8:30p ET in Miami. In spite of that series deficit and playing on the road, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites for this matchup at Caesars Sportsbook. The total is currently listed at 213.5.

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code promises a protected first bet that is valid on any aspect of Game 3. Many sign-ups will choose to lock in that initial pick on the spread or total tonight. Therefore, we isolate some potentially useful trends for tonight’s game that should help make your decision easier:

Boston has bounced back to cover eight of its last 10 games following an ATS defeat.

Miami has covered the spread in four straight Sunday contests.

The Celtics have played over the total in 10 of their last 13 conference finals games.

The Heat have played under the posted number in seven of their last 10 Sunday outings.

Miami is just 1-4 ATS in its last five home games when hosting the Celtics.

Utilize Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code in Four Simple Steps

Caesars wanted a simple sign-up and bonus acquisition process for its newest patrons when it came to this promotion. Thus, the sportsbook took painstaking efforts to streamline the process, allowing you to access your welcome package in minutes. Consequently, you can follow along with the four-step guide shared here:

Above all, start by clicking here and entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when asked.

and entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL when asked. After that, create a new Caesars account by entering all required personal information. To clarify, you will need to provide your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Third of all, deposit at least $10, but enough to cover your planned first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, lock in your initial wager, aware that the sportsbook refunds a loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250.

Claim this offer in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, MA, MD, OH, and WY.

