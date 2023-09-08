Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $250 bonus for college football, NFL Week 1

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A new NFL season is here, and so is the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for first-time bettors. Now, your first bet on any Week 1 game this weekend triggers a massive bonus, win or lose.

Activate our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to claim a no-brainer “Bet $50, Get $250” promotion for Week 1. Sign up through this post and bet $50 on any NFL game to receive $250 in bonus bets.

Football is back in action this weekend with epic games nationwide. From early-afternoon showdowns like 49ers-Steelers and Browns-Bengals to primetime matchups like Cowboys-Giants and Bills-Jets, Caesars customers will have plenty of games to wager on. New users who enable our code before kickoff qualify for a “Bet $50, Get $250” promotion, where an initial $50+ wager on one of these opening-week NFL games triggers a $250 bonus bet payout, no matter the outcome.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: New Users Score $250 Bonus with $50 NFL Bet

Over the past year, new Caesars bettors qualified for a “Full Caesar” offer that, among other things, protected initial cash wagers worth up to $1,250 with bonus bet refunds. But the new NFL season forced Caesars to revamp its new-user promotion to something that makes every bettor a guaranteed winner.

Our links activate the code AMNY2GET, so click anywhere to trigger the offer. Create a new Caesars Sportsbook account this weekend and risk at least $50 on any NFL game on the Week 1 slate. No matter how your bet settles, Caesars will reward your qualifying stake with $250 in bonus bets. That’s a 5/1 payout, even if your first stake loses.

Caesars’ latest welcome offer is a limited-time deal meant for the opening weekend of football season. Make sure your account is good to go for Week 1 by following our step-by-step registration instructions below:

Enter your name, email address, and other pertinent information to create an account.

Deposit cash using one of Caesars’ available banking methods.

Place at least $50 cash on any NFL Week 1 matchup.

Receive $250 in bonus bets in weekly $50 increments. Your first $50 bonus bet arrives after your qualifying wager settles.

NFL Week 1 Schedule

After Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs opener, new customers still have 15 games on the NFL Week 1 schedule. Caesars has odds for every game with countless props and exclusive boosts to maximize payouts.

Here’s the list of Week 1 games this weekend with the point spreads in parentheses:

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6.5)

49ers (-2.5) at Steelers

Jaguars (-4.5) at Colts

Cardinals at Commanders (-7)

Texans at Ravens (-10)

Bengals (-2) at Browns

Titans at Saints (-3.5)

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5)

Eagles (-4.5) at Patriots

Packers at Bears (-2)

Raiders at Broncos (-4)

Dolphins at Chargers (-3)

Rams at Seahawks (-4.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants *

Bills (-2) at Jets **

* Sunday Night Football

** Monday Night Football

One of the best things NFL bettors can do is analyze how teams performed against the spread last season. For example, the underdog Giants were an NFL-best 14-5 ATS in 2022, including 6-3 at home. Meanwhile, the Cowboys were just 5-5 ATS on the road. So even if you think Dallas wins, New York +3.5 could make sense for your qualifying $50 bet.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.