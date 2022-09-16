Caesars Sportsbook promo code: CFB, NFL Sunday big first bet

Another football weekend means another chance to go “Full Caesar” with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

New Caesars customers registering with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL can tackle a busy college football and NFL schedule with a $1,250 first bet on the house. Use the links throughout this article to get started, and Caesars will throw in 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

There’s no welcome offer like the “Full Caesar” out there. Whether you’re looking forward to a college Saturday, NFL Sunday, or any other sport this weekend, the “Full Caesar” insures your first bet while providing additional player perks you’ll only find at Caesars Sportsbook.

Click here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and go “Full Caesar” with a fully-insured $1,250 first bet and more.

Grab 3-in-1 Welcome Offer with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This time of year can sometimes feel like sports overload. There are so many games across so many sports that finding the right way to use your first bet can feel impossible. Luckily, Caesars has removed the risk from first bets by promising a refund of up to $1,250 after a loss.

It’s critical that each new player uses the promo code AMNYFULL during registration or clicks any of the links throughout this article. Once you’ve done that and have an account ready to go, place the first bet on any game you’d like. While a victory brings stone-cold cash, a loss triggers a free bet of up to $1,250 and a much-appreciated second chance.

The fully-insured first bet is only one-third of what the “Full Caesar” offers new customers. Each prospective bettor who signs up today will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Each bonus has its differences, though both serve the ultimate purpose of unlocking VIP prize packs, hotel discounts, and dining and entertainment options for long-time players.

How to Enable our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers in New York and other eligible states have it easy. We’ve done the activation legwork for you, tying the promo code into all the links you see on this page. All you need to do is follow these steps, and you’ll be ready to go “Full Caesar” this football season:

Click here to get started. Our links automatically trigger the promo code AMNYFULL on your behalf.

to get started. Our links automatically trigger the promo code AMNYFULL on your behalf. Enter each piece of information, like your name, address, and birthday.

Deposit enough cash to cover the cost of your first wager and then some.

Make your first bet (min. $10, max. $1,250), and earn a free bet if it loses.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits once you’ve placed your initial wager.

Many active Caesars customers have the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Even though it’s not required for this Caesars Sportsbook promo code, the app allows players to access the sportsbook at home or on the go.

NFL Parlay Boost

In addition to single-wager boosts, Caesars is boosting your next NFL parlay by 33%. Opt-in to receive a 33% Parlay Boost Token for any 4+ leg, +400 minimum odds parlay for Week 2. Place your parlay between now and Sunday to earn more profit potential with Caesars than you’ll find at another sportsbook.

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and head into a busy sports weekend with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Reward Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits.