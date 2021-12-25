Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Christmas Day opens two great gifts

Christmas weekend is here and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is delivering two extra gifts once all of the other presents are unwrapped. Prospective bettors can unlock a gift of their own by using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF when signing up for a new account. Doing so will activate two sensational promos that will bring holiday cheer to any sports bettor. These promos are easily two of the best in all of the online sports betting industry.

Any new user can activate a free bet match and NBA jersey promo by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF.

There will be no shortage of games to watch and potentially bet on this Christmas. The NBA has five games scheduled that will last late into the night, while the NFL has a pair of games on the docket. Plus, college football fans will be able to get their fill as Georgia State and Ball State go head-to-head in the Camellia Bowl. No matter which game a bettor chooses,

Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates Christmas bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook has rolled out a pair of promos that will surely grab the attention of prospective bettors, especially those who consider themselves fans of the NBA. New users who register for an account can take advantage of a free bet match promo, which matches a user’s first real-money wager up to $1,001 with a Free Bet. What differentiates this from a risk-free first bet a bettor might find elsewhere is the fact that the Free Bet conveys win or lose. Risk-free bets traditionally only convey if a bettor’s first bet loses, however this free bet match will pay out a Free Bet even if the player’s first bet wins.

For example, if a bettor were to wager $900 on the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Phoenix Suns –assuming the moneyline odds are -200 or longer– and the Warriors are victorious, the bettor would earn something of a double win. Not only would the player earn winnings on the $900 moneyline bet, but they’d also receive a $900 Free Bet from Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA jersey offer

Any bettor who either is or knows a big NBA fan will likely find themself intrigued by this offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors who place $100+ in cumulative NBA wagers with odds of -200 or longer will earn a $150 NBA Shop gift card, which can be used towards the purchase of an NBA jersey. This is a truly tremendous offer, as many bettors who will get in on the Christmas Day action will likely be placing bets on any of the five NBA games anyway.

How to get started with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code

If either of the aforementioned Christmas Day promos are of interest to you, you’ll need to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF. The signup process is simple and only takes a couple of minutes to complete.

After filling in the required information, make your first deposit.

Place your first real-money wager on any market with odds of -200 or longer to qualify for the free bet match.

Once your first real-money wager settles, win or lose, you will be credited a Free Bet of up to $1,001. If you’re interested in the NBA jersey promo, keep in mind that you have until January 19, 2022 to place $100 of total NBA bets with odds of -200 or longer to qualify for the NBA Shop gift card.

