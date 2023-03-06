Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Claim NBA, NHL, CBB Conference Tourney First Bet Bonus

You can boost your bankroll as we enter a big week for sports betting with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for new users.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is officially known as the “Full Caesar” special. At the core, you have a $1,250 bet on Caesars. This is a wager that comes with a second chance bet credit if you lose your first bet.

There is a huge Eastern Conference came to kick off the NBA action tonight. The Cavaliers are sitting in the #4 spot right now, and they will take on the second-ranked Celtics in Cleveland. Meanwhile, there is a strong college basketball slate, including a number of nationally televised games. With this promotion, you can target any game and the bet will be on Caesars.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to snag this Full Caesar offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Monday NBA and college basketball

There are a handful of things you should fully understand about this promotion. First, as we touched upon in the opening, it is available to first-time users only. Secondly, you can place this bet on any sporting event on the betting board. There are no limitations on that level, and you have the freedom to choose from any pre-live bet type. As a result, you have many options available to you when you are making the bet.

Regarding the increment, this $1,250 level is the most generous offer of its kind right now. At the same time, you don’t have to bet this much to participate. Smaller wagers will fall under the promotion terms as well, so everyone can benefit. You win will generate a cash payout as usual. In the event of a loss, a bonus bet equal to the value of the original bet will be conveyed into your account.

Long-term rewards

The other part of the promotion will provide value over the long haul. Each time you make a bet, you will receive Caesars Reward Credits. Over time, they will accumulate, and they can be redeemed for perks of various kinds. These would include hotel resort stay, show tickets, and comped meals.

You also receive Tier Credits, and there are benefits that go along with each level that you attain. Under the terms of this promotion, you get a head start with 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits and 1,000 Caesars Tier Credits.

Lock in this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the others we are sharing today to reach the appropriate registration page.

Then, follow the instructions to establish your account. After your basic identifying information has been entered, there is a geolocation verification that is required by law. When that checks out, the account will be up and running.

Thirdly, if you don’t have it, get the app so you can bet when you are out and about.

Fourthly, use PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of the other methods to fund your account.

After that, bet up to $1,250 on any sport, in any market. If you lose, you will get another shot with a bet credit return.

