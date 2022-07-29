Caesars Sportsbook promo code closes July with $1,500 risk-free for MLB, UFC 277

Kick off the weekend with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code that unleashes great bonuses on a 15-game MLB slate, soccer, golf, tennis, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Wager on any sport with any bet type, providing complete control for your protected pick. By utilizing Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, you can unlock a no-risk wager, insured up to $1,500.

When you can place any imaginable wager on any of 15 MLB games, your options are already almost infinitesimal. However, now you can also lock in a parlay, moneyline, total, props bet, etc. on any other active sport. No matter what wager you decide upon with this offer, you fall under Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,500 worth of protection. To quote Carmine Falcone, “That’s power you can’t buy.”

Click here to collect a fully-insured $1,500 first bet usable on any sporting market with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

Enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Zero-Risk $1,500 Bet

The calendar is about ready to flip to August, meaning the return of football is just around the corner. With that comes European club football league play and a constant stream of betting options. That makes now the perfect time for a large, worry-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook. Build up your bankroll for August via a $1,500 zero-risk first wager that’s valid on any of today’s action. Utilize Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 now, as sportsbooks tend to tighten the purse strings with bonus offers around football season.

If you use this page’s offer to pick a first bet winner, you will receive your payout in cash form, certainly a nice perk. After all, many sportsbooks force you to play your bonus money back through the app before it’s truly yours. Caesars Sportsbook, by contrast, allows you to withdraw any or all of your deposit and profits right away, if you wish. Naturally, you are still more than welcome to reinvest any portion of it back into the sportsbook or online casino, as well.

Additionally, you don’t need to worry if you happen to lose that first wager. Remember, Caesars Sportsbook will refund a first bet loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. For all intents and purposes, Caesars erases your loss and allows you a brand new chance to pick a winner.

These Steps Activate Protect $1,500 Pick in Mere Minutes

You might assume that a deal this enticing must be a real headache to obtain. To the contrary, Caesars has impressively simplified the registration and acquisition process. In fact, you can sign up and lock in your worry-free first bet in just minutes by using these steps:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to start the sign-up process for your new Caesars account. When appropriate, enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to activate your risk-free wager.

or any link on this page to start the sign-up process for your new Caesars account. When appropriate, enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to activate your risk-free wager. Secondly, finish the registration process by entering all required data fields. To clarify, Caesars will ask for information such as your full name, home address, date of birth, etc.

After that, successfully complete your first deposit into your new account using any secure method available. It’s important to note at this juncture that you will need to deposit enough to cover your risk-free wager.

Finally, you are ready to lock in your first wager with the confidence of knowing Caesars insures it up to $1,500.

This offer exists for residents of: IA, IL, IN, AZ, CO, NJ, NY, VA, WV, TN, LA, MI.

Open Door to Other Incentives with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

A monster first bet that is fully-insured and a streamlined acquisition process are enough to satisfy most potential registrants. However, Caesars didn’t stop there. In fact, sign-ups will gain access to a treasure trove of other bonuses after using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

New users can locate these additional incentives under the Promos and Boosts tabs in the Caesars app. Patrons are privy to all manner of profit boost, deposit match, parlay insurance, risk-free wager, and odds boost. To clarify what you can expect to find, here are some of today’s bonus offers just waiting for new members:

Profits for the People – collect on 25% profit boost token to use on an MLB Same Game Parlay.

UFC Parlay Insurance – opt in and get a free bet if your UFC parlay misses by one leg.

Daily Dividends – deposit $100+ and collect a $25 table games bonus.

Slot Play Return Rewards – collect up to $120 in slots bonuses each day by playing online slots.

$1,000,000 Unlock the Box – play, earn, and enter to win $1 million in Atlantic City.

32 Odds Boosts in four sporting markets promising improved odds on specific wagers.

Click here to collect a fully-insured $1,500 first bet usable on any sporting market with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.