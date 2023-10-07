Caesars Sportsbook promo: College football $1,000 bet offer, $250 Kentucky bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New users can sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo to start with a massive wager on any NCAAF or NFL game this weekend. We also have a special bonus for new customers in Kentucky.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

Place a bet up to $1,000 after signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo available with code AMNY81000. If you don’t win, Caesars will send you a bonus bet of the same amount. In Kentucky, use AMNYGET to score a guaranteed $250 bonus.

There are several great college football matchups on Sunday, including No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia and No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas. Once you use this welcome offer, customers have access to in-app promos and odds boosts. Caesars has tons of great props and lines for NFL fans. The Sunday Night Football matchup may be the highlight of NFL Week 5 as the Cowboys take on the 49ers.

Sign up here to use AMNY81000 as the Caesars Sportsbook promo. Place a wager up to $1K and get a bonus bet refund following a loss. Click here to use AMNY2GET in Kentucky.

College Football Matchups on Saturday

Other than Kentucky vs. Georgia and Oklahoma vs. Texas, here are some of the other matchups on Saturday and kickoff times.

Maryland vs. No. 4 Ohio State (12 pm ET)

23 LSU vs. No. 21 Missouri (12 pm ET)

13 Washington State vs. UCLA (3 pm ET)

Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State (3:30 pm ET)

11 Alabama vs. Texas A&M (3:30 pm ET)

2 Michigan vs. Minnesota (7:30 pm ET)

10 Notre Dame vs. No. 25 Louisville (7:30 pm ET)

Arkansas vs. No. 16 Ole Miss (7:30 pm ET)

Arizona vs. No. 9 USC (10:30 pm ET)

Your first wager can be on any market, such as a spread, moneyline, total, or prop. During these games, the Caesars app will have live odds that change as the action unfolds.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Guide for All States & KY

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. It will ask for basic information to verify your age and identity. Then, download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android device. Make a deposit with any of the accepted banking methods and place your first wager up to $1,000. A loss will automatically result in a bonus bet refund.

Click here to use AMNY2GET in Kentucky. New users can secure $250 in bonus bets by placing a $50 wager on any game. The outcome of your $50 wager doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

NFL Boosts for Week 5 Games

Caesars adds odds boosts every day for popular sports and games. Here are some of the boosts you can find for NFL action on Sunday.

Stefon Diggs and Calvin Ridley each over 69.5 receiving yards: +300

Each NFL team to make 1+ field goal on 10/8: +5500

Josh Allen over 1.5 pass TDs and scores rush TD: +400

Lamar Jackson over 149.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs: +175

Anthony Richardson over 59.5 rush yards and a TD: +350

Eagles, Bengals, Vikings, and Broncos all win: +1000

Click here to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo with AMNY81000. Place your first wager up to $1,000 and get a bonus bet refund if it loses.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.