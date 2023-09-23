Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,000 bet offer for epic college football Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With half a dozen matchups between ranked teams and many other must-see games on tap, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 gives new customers a massive first bet on the house for Saturday’s college football.

First-time bettors who use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 qualify for a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. Sign up through this post, and Caesars will cover a losing college football wager worth up to $1,000 with a refunded bonus bet.

Conference play starts for many contending college football programs. Colorado-Oregon, Ole Miss-Alabama, and Iowa-Penn State are a few of the best showdowns between conference rivals. But there are exciting non-con games on today’s slate, including Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. Caesars allows new users to risk up to $1,000 on any game without sweating a loss. If your four-digit stake doesn’t go as planned, you’ll have a bonus bet for future college football games and another shot at cold, hard cash.

Activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 here to qualify for a $1,000 college football wager on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: New Users Unlock Protected $1K College Football Bet

Caesars knows many prospective bettors want to tackle big-time games like Colorado-Oregon and Ohio State-Notre Dame with three- and four-digit stakes. So the site recently unveiled a “$1,000 First Bet On Us” promotion that lets users dish out huge wagers without worrying about a balance-draining loss.

Eligible users in Caesars-approved states can use our code AMNY81000 to lock in a fully-backed first bet. Create an account, then place your first cash wager on any college football game. Caesars will reward any winning ticket with cash profit, but a loss activates a fully-refunded bonus bet up to $1,000.

Also, get set for the launch with Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky, as it is scheduled to go live this upcoming Thursday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Register Before Kickoff

The “$1,000 First Bet On Us” promo is only around for a short period. Don’t miss the ideal window to place a $1,000 wager on the house. Without this offer, a losing bet will return disappointment and nothing more.

Here’s how prospective players can take advantage of Caesars’ latest welcome offer on this action-packed college football weekend:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

Select your playing area and complete every registration requirement.

Deposit cash through one of Caesars’ available banking methods.

Place up to $1,000 on any eligible college football prop or parlay.

Get a bonus bet worth your original stake (max. $1,000) following a loss.

Caesars will only reward a bonus bet if the new customer loses their qualifying wager. A victory will return every dollar of expected cash profit.

Score CFB Parlay Boost

Any regular Caesars user can confirm how many pre-boosted props and parlays the site offers on a typical college football Saturday. But all customers can boost their own college football parlays this weekend for a shot at extra cash winnings.

Head to the “Promotions” tab to find Caesars’ latest CFB parlay boost promo. Construct a suitable 4+ leg college football parlay with minimum +400 odds, and Caesars will increase the odds by 33%. Parlays already have high payout potential, so 33% more winnings could make a growing bankroll even larger.

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 and qualify for a $1,000 college football bet on Caesars.

