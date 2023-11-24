Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Dolphins-Jets $1K Black Friday Bet Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on the NFL’s Black Friday game. The New York Jets (4-6) will host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) in the first ever Black Friday game in the NFL. Here’s a closer look at this new matchup.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

The Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East, but there is still a lot of football left to play. The Jets have been great on defense for most of the season, but the offense has stalled at key moments. New York is making a change at quarterback by sending Zach Wilson to the bench in favor of Tim Boyle. To be clear, the offense has other issues, but it was time for the coaching staff to try and shake things up.

New users on Caesars Sportsbook will have an opportunity to go all in on this Dolphins-Jets matchup. This new offer provides players with a $1,000 first bet for today’s game.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on Jets-Dolphins today.

Caesars Sportsbook Black Friday Offer $1,000 First Bet Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Available States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA

Black Friday: How to Bet on Jets-Dolphins

The Jets are significant underdogs at home today. That makes sense considering the fact that the Dolphins have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. With that said, the Jets can stay within striking distance with a great defensive effort. New York gave up a season-high 32 points to the Bills last week. We expect to see the defense bounce back in a big way.

Start with a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the game. If that first bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Here are the current odds on Jets vs. Dolphins on Caesars Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Miami Dolphins: -9.5 (-110) // Over 40.5 (-110) // -480

-9.5 (-110) // Over 40.5 (-110) // -480 New York Jets: +9.5 (-110) // Under 40.5 (-110) // +360

There are also a number of different odds boosts available for the game today. Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to NFL boosts. Here are a few of the options available for this Black Friday matchup:

Tua Tagovailoa Over 274.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +300

Garrett Wilson Over 39.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +320

Breece Hall Over 69.5 Rush Yards & TD: +500

Raheem Mostert & Jaylen Waddle Each Score TD: +450

Activating Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Sign up and start reaping the rewards with this Caesars Sportsbook promo. New players can create a new account in a matter of minutes by following these simple instructions:

Click this link , choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY81000. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight to any iOS or Android device.

Start with a $1,000 first bet on Jets-Dolphins. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on Jets-Dolphins today.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.