Caesars Sportsbook promo code drives home $1,500 risk-free MLB bet

It’s a light day in the sports world today, making the current Caesars sign-up bonus the ideal possession for bettors. New users can use this page’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code to activate a large, worry-free wager valid on any sport.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 sets new users up with a zero-risk $1,500 initial wager valid in any sports market. Click any link on this page to register your new Caesars account and input that code for your protected pick.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Fully-insured first bets are a huge draw for serious sports bettors, providing a protected chance to score a large windfall. This page’s promotion gives registrants coverage up to $1,500 and the freedom to make their pick on any sporting market. That means any bet a new member can find in today’s MLB and women’s soccer action is fair game.

Click here to unlock your risk-free $1,500 first wager valid on any sport by entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Key to Gaining $1,500 Protected Bet

The summer months have arrived and sportsbooks are looking to grow their followings, despite a slim sports slate. Consequently, many have upped the ante on their sign-on bonuses, like the latest one from Caesars Sportsbook. Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when registering, new members can collect a risk-free $1,500 initial wager. That pick can be used with any bet type on any sporting action found in the Caesars app. That gives you the utmost user control over today’s 10 MLB games and women’s CONCACAF and Euro 2022 soccer matches.

Whether you choose a straight bet, moneyline, total, parlay, or prop, any winning first pick is paid in cash. In other words, Caesars Sportsbook allows you to do whatever you want with your profits and initial investment right away. You won’t need to play the earnings back through the sportsbook or satisfy any other fine print like with other promotions.

Perhaps more importantly, if you happen to lose that first wager, Caesars promises to refund your loss in full. The industry leaders insure that initial pick with up to $1,500 in bonus money, essentially erasing that loss. As such, the new member’s slate is wiped clean and they get to make a whole new “first” pick.

Simple Guide to Properly Utilizing Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook also prides itself on the ease with which new patrons can acquire their registration bonuses. This offer is no different, as you can lock in your insured wager in just minutes with these four simple steps:

Firstly, begin registering a new Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking here or on any link on this page. When asked, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to trigger the release of your risk-free first wager. Secondly, enter all requested data fields to complete the registration process on your new account. To clarify, this is where Caesars will ask for your full name, home address, birthdate, and more. Thirdly, deposit enough money into your new account to cover your zero-risk first bet. You can employ any secure method available to complete this initial deposit. Finally, identify, select, and lock in your initial bet. Subsequently, Caesars will protect it by reimbursing a loss with up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

Eligible residents of NY, NJ, MI, IA, IN, IL, AZ, CO, TN, VA, WV, and LA can collect this offer.

Today’s Best Odds Boosts in the Caesars App

Naturally, it’ll be hard to top the fully-insured $1,500 bet that Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 provides you. However, Caesars does do an admirable job of keeping your account chock full of other incentives.

Under the Promos and Boosts tabs in the Caesars app, patrons find a wide variety of other promotions. Members will get to choose from other risk-free wagers, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and odds boosts.

The final perk listed above is found under the Boosts tab and is a selection of predetermined bets with improved odds. Caesars pulls those wagers from various sports, offering 11 boosts today from three different sports. Check here often to see if an available boost offers better odds for a wager you already planned to place. To clarify what you can expect, here are some of today’s MLB boosts and their improved odds:

No run in the first inning of Pit-Mia, CWS-Cle, Phi-StL on 7/11, boosted to +550.

Red Sox, White Sox, Phillies, and Braves all win on 7/11, boosted to +1100.

Athletics, Padres, and Giants all win on 7/11, boosted to +575.

Click here to unlock your risk-free $1,500 first wager valid on any sport by entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.