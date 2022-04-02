Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,100 Final Four insurance for Duke-UNC

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code for tonight’s Final Four games is a must-use promotion if you do not have a Caesars account. This code will trigger up to $1,100 in first bet insurance for new players, and this can allow you to make a sizable wager with mitigated risk.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR after you click the link below to get an $1100 risk-free first bet at Caesars Sportsbook. This is a great opportunity for new Caesars players, and Final Four Saturday is the ideal time to take advantage of it.

Will the Duke Blue Devils get Coach K to a National Championship Game in his final season? Will Bill Self earn just his third victory in eight tries against Jay Wright? No matter which game you choose to bet on, you can do so knowing that Caesars Sportsbook will back your first bet with up to $1,100 in site credit.

How Does the Caesars Promo Code Work?

After you reach the promotion sign-up page, you follow the account registration instructions and enter promo code AMNYCZR. This will make you eligible for the $1,100 Final Four bet insurance that will apply to your first wager.

You can go for the gusto with an $1,100 bet, or you can be more conservative. If you win the bet, your winnings and your original bet will be deposited into your account.

On the other hand, if you lose the bet, the promotion will kick can. You will receive a free bet credit that is equal to the amount of your initial wager. If you win that bet, the winnings will be credited to your account, and you will be back in business.

Final Four Matchups

Tonight’s festivities will kick off just after 6 p.m. ET with the Villanova versus Kansas game. The Jayhawks are 4-point favorites, and they are -200 on the money line. Villanova is +170 on the money line, and the total is 134.

Villanova will be without starting guard Justin Moore, who blew out his Achilles tendon in Villanova’s Elite Eight win over Houston. FiveThirtyEight’s model gives them a 31 percent chance of knocking off Kansas, but you never want to discount the Philly underdog factor.

The later game will feature Duke -4 against in-state rival North Carolina in a game that could be the last for Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. His first head coaching job was at his alma mater, West Point, and after a five-year stint there, he accepted the Duke job.

That was 42 years ago, and he will have a chance to go out on top, but there is a steep hill to climb. North Carolina clobbered Duke by 13 points on March 5 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game, so the Tar Heels should go into this one with a lot of confidence.

Grab Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Right Now

The clock is ticking, and tip-off is rapidly approaching. Now is the time to take advantage of this promotion and make your Final Four bet, secure in the knowledge that you will have a second chance if you lose.

This promo is available in states where the Caesars Sportsbook app can be found, including New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Michigan, Louisiana, and Illinois just to name a few.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to become eligible for the $1,100 risk-free bet promotion.