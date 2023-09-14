Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, Eagles-Vikings $250 TNF Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer can help bettors win on tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup. The Eagles will host the Vikings in a pivotal NFC match.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET is the key to unlocking this new NFL promotion. Bettors who sign up and lock in a $50 bet on the Eagles or Vikings tonight will win $250 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the game.

Philadelphia and Minnesota were two of the best teams in the NFC last season, but things might be different in 2023. The Vikings lost at home to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Eagles looked good on the road against the Patriots in Week 1. Caesars Sportsbook is stepping it up for bettors with a no-brainer bonus for this Eagles-Vikings matchup.

Use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to claim this offer. Bet $50 on Thursday Night Football to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $250 NFL Bonus

There is nothing too complicated about this Caesars Sportsbook promo. New players who activate this offer and use promo code AMNY2GET will be eligible for this 5-1 guaranteed payout.

From there, bet $50 or more on tonight’s game. No matter what happens when the Eagles and Vikings take the field, bettors will win $250 in bet credits at the end.

It’s also worth noting that this Caesars Sportsbook promo is applicable to other games this weekend. That includes NFL Week 4 matchups, college football, MLB, and other niche markets like tennis, golf, and more.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with this offer. Signing up is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can get started in a matter of minutes by following this walkthrough:

Click this link , choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY2GET.

, choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY2GET. Next, make sure to input your basic identifying information to create a new secure account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $50.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $50 bet on the Vikings or Eagles. This will trigger a payout of five $50 bet credits.

Eagles vs. Vikings Boosts and Bonuses

As far as new promotions go, Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best. However, don’t forget about the other ways to win in the app. New and existing users can take advantage of odds boosts for Eagles vs. Vikings tonight. Here’s a quick look at a few of the options available for Thursday Night Football:

Justin Jefferson & A.J. Brown Each Over 79.5 Receiving Yards: +210

Jalen Hurts Over 59.5 Rush Yards & Rush TD: +325

T.J. Hockenson & Jordan Addison Each Over 4.5 Receptions: +350

Alexander Mattison Over 69.5 Rush Yards & TD: +425

DeVonta Smith & Dallas Goedert Each Score TD: +850

Use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to claim this offer. Bet $50 on Thursday Night Football to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.