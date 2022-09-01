Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 on app, 20+ odds boosts today

With football season kicking off and baseball in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL offers a unique 3-in-1 bonus package for new customers.

After applying Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, new customers will receive a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250. Additionally, it will throw in 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to complete the “Full Caesar” offer.

There are a ton of events filling up the sports calendar. Whether it’s baseball, football, or something else that catches your eye, Caesars is providing an ideal way to join the fun.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Insures $1,250 First Bet

As the sports world offers more reasons to place wagers, Caesars Sportsbook wants new customers to make a bet without pressure weighing them down. That’s why this welcome offer is the equivalent of a $1,250 security blanket.

What exactly does that mean? Once you apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and make your first deposit, place a wager on any available betting market like the NFL, college football, or MLB. If it hits, you’ll receive the full extent of your cash winnings. But if the bet loses, Caesars will refund you with a free bet worth up to $1,250.

In other words, Caesars’ welcome offer is a generous do-over for unlucky bettors. The free bet can also be used for any sport, which means a failed baseball bet can lead to a successful football wager this weekend.

Additional Bonus Information

Caesars already set the bar high with a $1,250 bet on the house. But with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY, new customers will earn a pair of guaranteed bonuses for much more than just betting.

The first bonus is 1,000 Tier Credits. As players accumulate more Tier Credits, they’ll have a wider selection of benefits and experiences to choose from. So starting with 1,000 right off the bat is a significant deal.

The other Caesars-exclusive bonus is 1,000 Reward Credits. Those can be applied toward receiving free bets on the sportsbook or cashing in on dining, entertainment, and hotel benefits across the country.

How to Apply the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s a step-by-step look at how to fully take advantage of this offer:

to get started. This will automatically trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Select your location.

Provide all required registration information.

Deposit at least $10 into your sportsbook account to receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Place a fully-insured first bet up to $1,250 and receive a free bet back if it loses.

