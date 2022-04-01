Caesars Sportsbook promo code delivers ultimate way to wager on Final Four

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will bring all new players $1,100 bet insurance, odds boosts, parlay specials, and free bet offers during a weekend headlined by NCAA Tournament Final Four action. North Carolina-Duke and Villanova-Kansas figure to draw significant betting attention, and these two matchups featuring some of the nation’s best programs shouldn’t disappoint. Without question, new players all over the country who are located in legal online sports betting markets will be looking to jump into the mix and wager on these games, and Caesars Sportsbook offers one of the top ways to do just that.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

With the Final Four on tap, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR gets bettors set for the action with an $1,100 risk-free first bet and a number of secondary specials that add up to one of the best overall bonus packages available at any app.

In fact, the app will also have a variety of odds boosts and competitive odds markets on NBA and NHL action this weekend, while attention will soon turn to Major League Baseball’s Opening Day and the Masters golf tournament, both of which begin Thursday.

Click here to lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will bring all new an $1,100 risk-free bet and more for NCAA Tournament Final Four action.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers Final Four Special

We know just how crazy the NCAA Tournament has been to this point. Sure, two No. 2 seeds in Duke and Villanova join up with No. 1 Kansas and a traditional power in North Carolina, but it seems like every game has offered a wild twist and turn. Just when you think you have this tournament figured out, another unexpected result comes in. This is particularly true for those betting against the spread. With four talented teams playing in games with short point spreads, betting on the spread could prove difficult. And, really, this exactly why bettors would be wise to bet with some protection against a loss.

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, bettors can place a first real-money wager on the point spread, moneylline, or game total of either UNC-Duke or Villanova-Kansas. If the wager wins, great — collect the cash payout. If the wager loses, don’t sweat it just yet — the app will offer a site credit refund bonus. This will be played on a future game for a cash payout, meaning the offer brings new players two separate opportunities to get things rolling with a win.

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Final Four Bonus

If you’re in one of the following states, getting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will be easy: Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and New York.

Click here to get started. This will automatically lock in code.

to get started. This will automatically lock in code. Select your state from the drop down menu.

Complete the registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $20.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $20.

If the wager wins, score the payout. If it loses, get the refund credit.

More offers in store

Throughout the weekend, the app will offer players the chance to grab a variety of parlay insurance specials. Also be on the lookout for dozens of game and player prop odds boosts spread out across tournament games, NBA and NHL regular season action, and more.

Click here to lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will bring all new an $1,100 risk-free bet and more for NCAA Tournament Final Four action.