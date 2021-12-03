Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers best weekend bonuses for packed schedule

Our new Caesars Sportsbook promo code will unlock the best bonuses throughout a weekend of college football conference championship games, NFL Week 13 action, and busy NBA, college hoops, and NHL slates.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF will bring huge bonuses from the start of this weekend’s conference championship games all the way until NFL Week 13 wraps up when the Bills and Patriots go at it Monday night.

In recent months, Caesars Sportsbook has skyrocketed onto a short list of elite betting apps, and its obvious overall strength is on display for the first weekend of December.

A full compliment of outstanding specials line the weekend for Caesars players, offering new users a massive $1,001 first bet match, free NBA jerseys, parlay boosts, free bets, and more.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF by clicking any of the state links in this piece to get a huge free bet, a free NBA jersey, and more this weekend.

The Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code All Weekend

If you’re looking to play with the app and wager on key college football and NFL Week 13 games or want to lock in bets on NBA, NHL, or college hoops action this weekend, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF is the best way to do it.

To get the app, you must be located in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, or Arizona. Also of note, Caesars will become one of the best NY sports betting apps quickly following its forthcoming launch.

To begin, click any of the state links. Then, make a $10+ first deposit to activate the first bet match. Of note, bettors may deposit and wager up to $1,001 to get the full extent of the bet match. Once the wager is locked in, the app will issue the bonus. While this offer is the headliner, the app is also offering players this month the chance to score a free NBA jersey and other official gear. Simply opt-in and place $100+ in total NBA bets to score via email a $150 credit to the NBA store.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Boosts

Whether you’re betting the Friday PAC-12 Championship between Utah and Oregon or looking to go big with a Saturday of college football conference championship picks, using the variety of odds boost available with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the best way to do it. Be sure to check out some of the enhanced college football markets.

Meanwhile, the app starts the weekend with over 90 boosts spread across football, basketball, hockey, and soccer. Check back throughout each day as the app boosts are continuously updated.

Other Weekend Bonuses

Whether you’re looking for some of the best college football promos or looking to simply bet a little bit of everything, you’re likely to enjoy some generous offers that mesh with the spirit of the holiday season.

College football bettors can grab two additional specials. Those who wager correctly $50+ on six different college football conference championship games will receive $1,000 in total free bets. Bettors can also lock in a 50% profit boost on conference championship game parlays.

Over in the NFL, users can also grab a 33% parlay boost on any 4+ leg Week 13 parlay and snag a $30 bonus for each field goal made by your team.

Finally, NBA bettors can grab the free $150 store credit and also get a 50% boost on any live in-game wager.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF by clicking any of the state links in this piece to get a huge free bet, a free NBA jersey, and more this weekend.