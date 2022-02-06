Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for 3 Super Bowl Week Bonuses

The Super Bowl is nearly here and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code will unlock three tremendous bonuses for the big game. Bettors can secure up to $2,116 in bonuses by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Doing so will unlock a ton of value, including a $1,500 deposit match at signup.

New users who register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can get a deposit match of up to $1,500. Once signed up, bettors can opt-into a pair of promos that can pay out $616 in Free Bets.

Super Bowl 56 will feature a Los Angeles Rams team led by 13-year veteran Matthew Stafford, who is in his first season with the team. The Rams will enter their home stadium as the “visiting” team as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are led by second year quarterback Joe Burrow, who will look to cap off an improbable run with the first Super Bowl title in Bengals history.

Click on your state in the list above and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get up to $2,116 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $1,500 Deposit Match

If there is one offer in legal online sports betting worthy of consideration ahead of the Super Bowl, it’s this one from Caesars Sportsbook. Any bettor who register for an account with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get their first deposit matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1,500. That’s an enormous value.

Many deposit matches found elsewhere enforce a significantly lower cap of $25o-$1,000. Another advantage to this promo is that, unlike other offers, this deposit match comes at a 100% rate. That means any bettor who deposits at least $50 will receive at least $50 in a site credit match. Bettors who deposit $1,000 will get $1,000 in a match, while those who deposit $1,500+ will get a deposit match of $1,500. This is the best deposit match going in legal online sports betting.

Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

Same game parlays are an excellent way to turn multiple attainable prop bets into a single bet with significantly higher upside. Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl same game parlay promo gives bettors the chance to earn Free Bets in addition to winnings if the parlay settles as a win. Bettors who place a same game parlay bet of at least $10 with final odds of +1000 or longer will earn a $56 Free Bet plus winnings if the same game parlay wins. There’s tremendous value for bettors who wager at least $100 at the same terms, as a win would also earn the bettor a $560 Free Bet.

Bet The Props

Asking a casual fan what comes to mind when some one says “Super Bowl” will elicit a number of responses. Among the most common? Prop bets. Caesars Sportsbook has a plethora of prop bets for the biggest game of the year. The Bet The Props promo gives bettors the chance to earn a $56 Free Bet if they earn a win on seven of their first 10 qualifying prop bet wagers. To qualify, the bettor must place ten pregame prop wagers with minimum odds of -130.

How to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Any bettor interested in a getting a $1,500 deposit match and $616 in Free Bets can do so by signing up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. The process only takes a few minutes to complete.

Click on your state in the list above or below and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get started.

Provide the required information.

Make your first deposit, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $1,500.

Place your bets.

Keep in mind that before you place a bet, your account balance should show your deposit plus a matching deposit amount up to $1,500. This offer is available in a number of states, including New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, and Colorado.

Get a $1,500 deposit match and up to $616 in Free Bets when you click on your state in the list below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.