Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Cowboys-49ers scores $1,000 SNF bet offer

NFL Week 5 is off to a fast start and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer can add to the excitement. New players will be eligible for a four-figure offer on the Sunday night showdown between the Cowboys and 49ers.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will set new users up with a $1,000 first bet. Lock in a cash wager on NFL Week 5 and receive a refund in bonuses if that bet loses.

There is no shortage of options for NFL fans today. Instead of taking a chance on the games, start off with this forgiving safety net in place. It’s also worth noting that Kentucky sports betting is officially live. New players in the Bluegrass State can use promo code AMNY2GET for a chance to win $250 in bonuses. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on NFL Week 5 with the latest offers.

Click here and start with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to claim a $1,000 NFL Week 5 bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Cowboys vs. 49ers

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Cowboys-49ers SNF $1,000 First Bet Offer Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account. Enter the required information Enter your email address Create a password Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account Bet on Cowboys-49ers States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified October 8, 2023

Choose from any game this weekend. The Cowboys and 49ers are meeting on Sunday Night Football in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the season. Not to mention, the Dolphins are hosting the Giants while the Jets are on the road to play the Broncos.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is applicable to any game in Week 5. Remember, players who start with a cash wager on the games will have $1,000 in backing. Any loss on that first bet will trigger an immediate refund in bonus bets.

NFL Week 5 Boosts

There are tons of odds boosts available for bettors ahead of NFL Week 5. Caesars Sportsbook has dozens of options available on the games. Here are a few of our favorites:

Rams, Cardinals & Jets All Punt on 1st Drive: +500

Eagles, Bengals, Vikings & Broncos All Win: +1000

Cooper Kupp & Puka Nacua Each Over 69.5 Receiving Yards: +650

Jalen Hurts & Matthew Stafford Each Record Completion Over 39.5 Yards: +300

Dak Prescott & Brock Purdy Each Record Completion Over 39.5 Yards: +375

Getting Started With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook won’t take long. This no-stress process will have bettors ready to roll for all the NFL Week 5 action. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet up to $1,000 on any NFL game today. Anyone who loses will receive a refund in bonuses.

As for bettors in Kentucky, click here and start the registration process. Activate this “bet $50, get $250” offer by inputting promo code AMNY2GET. This is a total no-brainer for Kentucky bettors.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.