Caesars Sportsbook promo code for MLB Sunday scores $1,250 first bet bonus

Go “Full Caesar” for an exciting Memorial Day weekend with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. New users in eligible states will earn three perks, headlined by a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for MLB, the Indianapolis 500, and much more.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

First-time customers who use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars this weekend. The “Full Caesar” also unlocks 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for every user, regardless of their opening bet.

Sunday’s sports schedule doesn’t have the playoff NBA or NHL we’ve grown accustomed to, but there’s still more than enough to keep sports fans entertained. Two signature races, the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1 and the Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar, highlight the first half of the day. In addition, Sunday offers the final round of the PGA’s Charles Schwab Challenge and a full MLB slate featuring games like Padres-Yankees and Phillies-Braves. Not only can prospective players bet on any of these events at Caesars, but the site will cover a loss with a bonus bet refund worth up to $1,250.

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and tackle Memorial Day weekend with a $1,250 first bet and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $1,250 First Bet for MLB and More

Caesars Sportsbook wants new customers to make wagers with a sense of security. It’s a big reason Caesars unleashed the “Full Caesar” welcome offer, which comes with a four-digit stake on the house.

Eligible new customers can activate our promo code AMNFULL by clicking any of the links within this post. Once you’ve registered a new account, place up to $1,250 on an eligible betting market like MLB or the Indy 500. Caesars will refund any qualifying loss with a bonus bet, giving players another chance to win cash during an eventful holiday weekend.

Regardless of the opening wager, “Full Caesar” participants will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. More credits mean a greater likelihood of securing exclusive hotel discounts and VIP prize packages for dining, entertainment, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Instructions

Time is running out for prospective bettors to take advantage of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer. Read through our instructions below and grab your $1,250 first bet and more before the weekend is up:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Enter all of the necessary sign-up information, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash using any of Caesars’ approved banking methods.

Place up to $1,250 on any eligible betting market, including an MLB game or the Indy 500.

Get a bonus bet worth your stake’s value (max. $1,250) after a loss. A win still returns cash profit instead of a bonus bet.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, no matter what.

Profit Boosts

If there’s another reason to join Caesars Sportsbook this weekend, it’s the sheer amount of available profit boosts. Each sport, including MLB and the NBA, receives various profit boosts from Caesars. The site allows wagers as high as $100, so the boosts that juice odds into the +400 and +500 range offer tantalizing profit potential.

The boosts vary each day and depend on upcoming events. Check out the complete list under the “Boosts’ section of the Caesars home page.

Click here to qualify for the “Full Caesar” promotion through our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.