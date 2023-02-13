Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NBA Monday action scores $1,500 bet on Caesars

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to claim a two-part welcome bonus. Caesars is releasing new odds boosts every day this week for NBA, NCAAB, and NHL matchups. We also have special codes for customers in Maryland and Ohio.

By creating an account with AMNYFULL, you can make a wager up to $1,250. If you lose this bet, you will receive a bonus bet refund because of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. In addition, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be added to your Caesars Rewards account.

You can use this promotion to place an aggressive wager, knowing that there will be a second chance after a loss. The boost for Caesars Rewards will give you head start on unlocking perks and redeeming pries.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Place your first wager up to $1,250 and get a boost for the rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Games & College Basketball

There was a lot of movement in the NBA before the trade deadline, including a big trade by the Mavericks. They know have Kyrie Irving to go along with Luca Doncic. Dallas is a 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves on Monday night. LeBron James is now the all-time scoring leader in the NBA, but the Lakers still have work to do to make the playoffs. They added D’angelo Russell to the lineup, and they are one-point underdogs against the Trail Blazers.

Go to the promotions page after using the welcome bonus to find a profit boost token that can be used for college basketball games this week. On Wednesday night, No. 3 Alabama will be in Knoxville to take on No. 6 Tennessee. March is just around the corner, so teams are working on the best seed possible for the NCAA Tournament.

Steps to Use a Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code this Week

It’s easy to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and register for an account. Follow these steps to start betting today.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL. Enter the required info to verify your identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit. There are several banking methods available. Place a wager up to $1,250.

Caesars will automatically give you a bonus bet refund if this wager loses. Regardless of the result, you will receive the boost for Caesars Rewards.

If you are in Ohio, click here to sign up with AMNY1BET to place a wager up to $1,500. Maryland bettors can click here to choose between two welcome bonuses with AMNYPICS.

Odds Boosts for NBA Games on Monday

Caesars has odds boosts available each day for a wide range of sports. Here are just some of the options for the NBA games on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each score over 24.5 points (+375)

Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic each score over 29.5 points (+250)

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards each have over 3.5 made 3-pointers (+450)

Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie each score over 19.5 points (+320)

Hawks, Pacers, Cavaliers, and Nets all win their games (+575)

Sign up here to use AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. You can make a bet up to $1,250 and will get a boost for Caesars Rewards.

OH only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.