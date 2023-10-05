Caesars Sportsbook promo code for TNF: Bears-Commanders $1,000 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will start your weekend off with a four-figure offer for Thursday Night Football. Bet big on the Commanders, Bears, or any other team this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 is the key to unlocking this $1,000 first bet. Place a real money wager on Commanders-Bears. Anyone who loses on that bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

The Commanders are a significant favorite entering tonight’s matchup. Chicago’s last win came in Week 7 during the 2022 season. As a result, the Bears are going to be underdogs in most games they play until they prove otherwise. Caesars Sportsbook is also home to daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and other unique offers on the 2023 NFL season.

Use this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet and other boosts on Thursday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $1K Offer

This $1,000 first bet is a flexible offer for bettors ahead of Thursday Night Football tonight. Remember, any bettor who loses on an initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

For instance, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets. As a result, new users will have a second chance to win on Caesars Sportsbook.

It’s important to note that this offer is only available to first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. After signing up, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Getting Started With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s a quick look at how to sign up:

First off, click here to begin the sign-up process on Caesars Sportsbook.

to begin the sign-up process on Caesars Sportsbook. From there, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000.

Set up a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start with a bet of up to $1,000 on Thursday Night Football or any other game this week.

Players who lose that first bet will receive a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

New players in Kentucky can click here and use promo code AMNY2GET for a different offer. Bet $50 on Thursday Night Football to win $250 in bonuses.

Thursday Night Football Odds Boosts

This $1,000 first bet is the perfect way to start off on Caesars Sportsbook, but there are other ways to win on NFL Week 5. New users can place wagers on the spread, moneyline, or total points. However, there are a number of different player prop boosts available for Thursday Night Football. Take a look at a few of the options available for the action tonight:

Sam Howell Over 149.5 Pass Yards & Over 24.5 Rush Yards: +250

Brian Robinson Jr. Over 79.5 Rush Yards & TD: +325

Khalil Herbert & Curtis Samuel Each Score TD: +950

Terry McLaurin Over 69.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +375

Justin Fields Over 149.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +250

Use this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet and other boosts on Thursday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.