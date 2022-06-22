Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Game 4 Stanley Cup, MLB risk-free bets, specials

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code sign-up bonus is tailor-made for days like today. The promotion promises those using the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code a risk-free $1,500 first wager on any sporting event. With every MLB team in action, plus Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on-tap today, the bettor’s options are endless.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New users can now own a fully-insured $1,500 initial bet, valid with any bet type on any sport Caesars offers. Register through the links on this page and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to unlock this deal now.

One of the most compelling pieces of this latest Caesars registration bonus is the level of control it provides bettors. After all, it’s not often a sign-up offer allows any bet type on any piece of any game. In other words, you can parlay or straight bet, pick a player prop or a total, hammer the dog or crush a run-line favorite. Additionally, on top of wielding all that power, Caesars also protects your wager up to $1,500.

Click here to register a new account and employ Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, unlocking a no-risk $1,500 first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Triggers $1,500 Zero-Risk Wager Activation

Risk-free first wagers are highly-sought after by sportsbook registrants to begin with. However, when that initial bet is protected up to $1,500 and is valid on any sport, it becomes a no-brainer. That’s precisely what Caesars registrants obtain when they use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 through this page’s links.

From an available sports perspective, today is as good a day as possible for the next couple months. After all, all 30 MLB teams are in action, including several high-profile matchups. Additionally, Stanley Cup Final Game 4 gets underway tonight in Tampa Bay with the Lightning looking to level the series with the Avalanche. Any bet type in any piece of any of those contests is fair game with regards to this offer.

Those who correctly pick a winner with their high-profile first wager will receive their profits in cash. This allows them full control over those funds immediately with no other hoops to jump through. However, players that lose their first pick are still sitting pretty. After all, the loss is washed away by Caesars Sportsbook’s insurance, which protects the pick up to $1,500. Caesars reimburses the money from the losing pick with bonus funds that allow a second shot to win.

Four Quick Steps to Utilize Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Making this registration bonus even more attractive is how easy Caesars made it to obtain. Use the four steps below to pick up your $1,500 risk-free initial wager in mere minutes:

Firstly, click here to start the registration process and, when prompted, enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

to start the registration process and, when prompted, enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. After that, complete the sign-up process, entering all required personal information for your new account. To clarify, this is where you will input data such as name, address, birthday, etc.

Thirdly, make your initial deposit into your newly created account. Your deposit will need to be large enough to cover your worry-free first wager.

Finally, place your fully-insured initial bet, aware that Caesars will refund a loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money.

This offer is valid to residents of NJ, NY, WV, VA, CT, IA, IL, IN, TN, AZ, CO, and LA.

Additional Free Promotional Offers Await New Caesars Sportsbook Users

Caesars Sportsbook doesn’t leave its newest members in the lurch after they have enjoyed their risk-free wager. Even after using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, new patrons can find additional bonuses under the Promos and Boosts tabs. This is where other risk-free wagers, profit boosts, deposit matches, odds boosts, and parlay insurances await you.

Here are some of today’s extra promotions that are ready and waiting for Caesars Sportsbook users:

Profits for the People – get two 25% profit boosts to use on the French Open.

Sunday Night Baseball SGP – place a Sunday Night Baseball Same Game Parlay and get your money back if it loses.

Lucky Game 7 – bet on potential Stanley Cup Final Game 7 for a chance at a $50 free bet.

NetEnt’s $150,00 Playmaker – play slots and table games for your shot at a share of $150K in prizes.

World Series of Poker – get $100 worth of free play on online poker when signing up through Caesars.

Additionally, there are 46 odds boosts currently available today across seven different sports.

Click here to register a new account and employ Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, unlocking a no-risk $1,500 first bet.