Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,000 bet offer for NFL Week 12 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

After stuffing your plates on Thanksgiving, stuff your wallets this holiday weekend with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Caesars offers a $1,000 first bet to new customers who create an account and activate our promo code here. Tackle Week 12 of the NFL, and much more with a fully-backed bet worth up to a grand, and Caesars will match it with a bonus bet if it doesn’t win.

Read more about Caesars’ welcome offer and some of my favorite ways to utilize a $1,000 bet.

Caesars Is Offering $1,000 First Bet for NFL Week 12

When Caesars Sportsbook crafted its latest promotion, it did so with the goal of security. New users can now feel the ultimate sense of security after placing a cash wager on the NFL, even if it’s $1,000. Place your bet and get it back if it doesn’t win, simple as that.

Follow the guide below to secure Caesars’ $1,000 first bet promotion this weekend:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 .

Select your playing area from the dropdown menu and complete registration.

Set up a username and password.

Deposit cash through one of the accepted payment methods.

Place up to $1,000 on any betting market, including the NFL Week 12 schedule.

Receive your stake back as a one-time bonus bet if it doesn’t win.

More Caesars Promos

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app after registration to explore the odds for every game. In addition, bettors should take advantage of a few in-app promos.

First TD Scorer Profit Boost: Receive a 25% profit boost to use on the NFL “First Touchdown Scorer” market for any NFL game this Sunday.

Bet the Board: Place $25+ on each of the 11 NFL point spreads on Sunday and get a $125 reward in bonus bets if you win at least eight bets.

Favorite Bets After Activating Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This is an eventful weekend of college football and NFL action. Reviewing every game is impossible, but I’ll highlight a few favorites.

The Bills may be in a favorable situational spot later this afternoon in Philadelphia. Despite failing to meet expectations, Buffalo has excelled in several key metrics and has been a victim of some bad luck. Meanwhile, the Eagles, while impressive at 9-1, are coming off an emotional revenge game in Kansas City on a short week and have a massive showdown with the 49ers looming next Sunday.

The Giants are +3.5 underdogs at home against the Patriots. New York has been awful for most of its 2023 season, but Big Blue is coming off a road win at the Commanders and faces a New England team that’s arguably just as bad. I’m betting the Giants to cover and would consider taking their +158 moneyline odds, too.

