Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get $1,000 welcome bonus for NBA, UFC 296, NFL Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get some of the best bet coverage in the industry with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. First-time Caesars customers can tackle Friday night NBA, Saturday NFL, or UFC 296 with up to $1,000 on the house.

Eight NBA games tip off tonight, including an intriguing Eastern Conference showdown between the surprising Magic and title-contending Celtics. Tomorrow’s NFL Week 15 tripleheader features Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts, and Broncos-Lions before more gridiron action hits the turf on Sunday. And UFC 296 is coming to Las Vegas with two championship fights – Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington for the Welterweight belt and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval for the Flyweight title.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 and bet on these events and more with up to $1,000. Caesars will cover a loss with a one-time bonus bet if you don’t win cash this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 First Bet with Code AMNY81000

Caesars keeps life simple for new users. Depending on the outcome, our first bet delivers cash winnings or a refunded bonus bet. Just use our promo code AMNY81000 during registration to qualify for the fully-backed $1,000 bet.

There are numerous ways to use your first wager. One bet I like for Saturday’s NFL is Broncos +4.5 (-110 odds) at the Lions. Denver has won six of its last seven games, while Detroit is stumbling through the last few weeks. A $1,000 wager on Denver to cover nets $909.09 in cash profit. If Detroit lays the points, you’ll still have a $1,000 bonus bet for another game.

The nice thing about Caesars’ welcome offer is that a guaranteed refund lets customers take chances. So if you wanted to take Denver to win outright at +180, you’d earn a $1,000 bonus bet or $1,800 in stone-cold cash.

Register for Welcome Offer with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

A first bet on Caesars eliminates the stress without affecting the winnings. Secure Caesars’ offer below and score up to $1,000 on the house:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 .

. Select your playing area and create an account.

Set up an email and password.

Choose any available payment method and deposit cash (min. $10).

Place up to $1,000 on any betting market, like the NBA, UFC 296, or NFL Week 15.

Receive your stake back as a one-time bonus bet if you don’t win.

Players who earn a bonus bet have 14 days to apply it on Caesars Sportsbook. Any victory with a bonus bet wager nets cash winnings, while Caesars withholds the stake.

Saturday NFL Boosts

Caesars offers countless profit boosts for multiple sports. Saturday’s NFL triple-header has numerous props and parlays with enhanced odds, including:

Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (was +440, now +500)

T.J. Hockenson 60+ Receiving Yards and TD (was +320, now +400)

Michael Pittman Jr. 90+ Receiving Yards and TD (was +295, now +400)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 60+ Receiving Yards and TD (was +205, now +225)

Caesars also has a UFC 296 profit boost. Build a 4+ leg parlay for Saturday’s fights, and Caesars will increase the odds by 25%.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.