Caesars Sportsbook promo code: get $1,250 bonus for NFL, MLB, CFB

By Russ Joy
caesars sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Bettors can activate the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code to unlock a trio of bonuses. This latest offer is stepping it up with a massive sportsbook bonus and other long-term membership benefits. With tons of games on between the NBA, college football, MLB postseason, and NFL Week 7, there should be something for everyone this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will provide new players with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits. This trio of bonuses is known as the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Saturdays and Sundays in the fall are for college football and the NFL, respectively. However, there are plenty of options out there for bettors with the MLB postseason heating up, the NBA season underway, and even the NHL.

We recommend downloading the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for the best overall experience, but players can sign up from a computer or mobile device.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. New players will get a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Getting Started

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook. New players can get started in a matter of minutes by following these straightforward steps:

  • Click here, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL to get in on the action.
  • After activating the “Full Caesar” promotion, fill out the required fields to create an account.
  • Make a cash deposit via PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, etc.
  • Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.
  • Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend. If that bet loses, players will receive an automatic refund in site credit.
  • New users will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

What Comes With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

There are three core components to the “Full Caesar” promotion. Remember, anyone who signs up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will have access to this unique offer.

First off, players will receive up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. Place a wager on any game this weekend and if it loses, players will receive a 100% refund. It’s not every day that sportsbooks give bettors second chances.

This part of the “Full Caesar” can be used on any game this weekend. With so much going on in the sports world, every fan should be able to find something to bet on.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits

Tier Credits and Reward Credits, on the other hand, are how new players can work toward long-term membership benefits. Tier Credits can be stacked up over time to improve a player’s membership status. Acquiring Tier Credits will unlock the best offers, perks, and bonuses.

Meanwhile, Reward Credits are a redeemable form of Caesars currency. These can be used to unlock exclusive perks and bonuses like entertainment packages, dining packages, and even hotel benefits.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. New players will get a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses.

