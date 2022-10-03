Caesars Sportsbook promo code: get $1,250 for Monday night action

Get in the game with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and unlock a trio of welcome bonuses ahead of Monday Night Football.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL delivers a $1,250 first bet on the house, along with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. New customers ready to go “Full Caesar” this football season can register through this post’s links and banners.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of NFC West heavyweights. Despite a 1-2 record, the Niners are two-points favorites against a Rams team that defeated them in January’s NFC Championship. However, LA’s playoff victory snapped a six-game losing streak against San Francisco.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here and wager on Rams-49ers with a first bet worth up to $1,250.

Get $1,250 first bet and more with Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Rather than one new-player perk, the “Full Caesar” unlocks three bonuses for first-time customers.

After applying the code AMNYFULL and making an initial deposit, place your first bet on the Rams-49ers game or any eligible betting market. If your bet loses, Caesars will issue a free bet worth up to $1,250.

The free bet will be worth your initial wager. So if you lose $300 on 49ers -2, you’ll still get a $300 free bet, However, a win means the entire sum of your cash profits, which in the case of Niners -2 is around $273.

New Caesars customers will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. While each credit serves a different purpose, each unlocks VIP prize packages and exclusive discounts for dining, entertainment, hotels, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code instructions

Before going “Full Caesar,” take a moment to read through our step-by-step instructions. You can only activate this welcome offer through our promo code, which we’ve attached to the links within this post.

Here’s how to grab the latest Caesars Sportsbook offer:

here to activate the offer with promo code AMNYFULL . Clickto activate the offer with promo code

Select your location and complete registration.

Deposit cash through Caesars’ accepted banking methods.

Place up to $1,250 (min. $10) with your first wager and get a free bet worth equal value if it loses.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

First-time customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and other eligible states can access our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Kupp and Deebo odds boosts

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel are two of the biggest stars taking the field in Monday’s Rams-49ers game. So Caesars recently unleashed a generous profit boost for each playmaker.

All players can place up to $100 on +350 odds for Kupp to go over 9.5 receptions and score a touchdown. The Rams stud has been Matthew Stafford’s favorite target again, hauling in double-digit receptions in LA’s first two games and scoring at least once every game.

As for Samuel, bet up to $100 on the Niner to go over 49.5 rushing yards and 49.5 receiving yards. Deebo’s +500 odds are a bit steeper, though he eclipsed the mark twice in rushing and once in receiving through three games and came close with 53 rushing and 44 receiving yards in Week 2.

Click here to trigger Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and get a $1,250 first bet for Rams-49ers, along with 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each.