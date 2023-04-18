Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get $1,250 Knicks vs. Cavs bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is flexing its respected registration promotion muscle by offering today’s sign-ups a three-pronged welcome bundle. A Caesars promo code gets new users in the door with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Subsequently, when the registrant locks in that bet, they unlock two more bonuses – 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. You can secure this unique and generous offer by inputting Caesars promo code AMNYFULL when creating your account.

The aforementioned 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits make this quite the well-rounded registration promotion. This is especially true considering the $1,250 first bet on Caesars would be an elite bonus offer all by itself. As you accrue enough Reward Credits, you can redeem them for various entertainment rewards. For example, you can earn hotel stays, dining vouchers, and more. Tier Credits, typically earned via gameplay, are the key to improving your player status. Collect enough of these and you move from one tier to the next. Each new tier sets the user up with a better set of gameplay rewards.

Click here and input Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to claim a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and two other bonuses.

Caesars Promo Code for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

You can join Caesars today and claim three different bonuses just for creating a first-time account. By signing up using Caesars promo code ********, registrants begin with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. After that wager placement, the new user’s account receives the 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits discussed above. The first bet on Caesars, though, is the trophy-winner here. It provides the user a protected opportunity to make a splash wager on any upcoming action. There are no limitations on this pick with regards to sports market or wager type.

If that first bet on Caesars proves a winner, the new patron receives full payment for the wager. It arrives in cash form and the player can elect to withdraw or reinvest those funds immediately and as they wish. On the other hand, the true might of this promotion presents itself if the new member loses that first bet on Caesars. After all, in that scenario, Caesars refunds the loss in full with a bonus bet up to $1,250. That reimbursement allows the bettor to wager the full amount all over again without putting more of their own funds at risk.

Top Totals Trends for Tonight’s Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2 Matchup

When the Cavaliers and Knicks take the floor tonight in Cleveland, there will be much at stake. New York stole Game 1, as perhaps there were some jitters amongst Cleveland’s players. After all, it was the team’s first home playoff game without LeBron since 1998. New York could take a commanding 2-0 lead home to the Big Apple with a win. However, the Cavs would certainly feel mighty good if they could level things at 1-1 tonight.

Our Caesars promo code unlocks first bet protection that is valid on any aspect of this matchup. For those considering a possible totals wager in the game, you’ll find some related trends below:

Sixteen of New York’s last 21 conference quarterfinals games have played under the total.

The Knicks have played four of the last five games “over” after two days off.

The “under” has cashed in five of Cleveland’s last seven games following a SU defeat.

The Cavaliers have played under the total in five of their last six home games.

Five of Cleveland’s last seven games on two days’ rest have stayed under the number.

Claim the Offer

Caesars Sportsbook wanted this page’s promotion to stand out in a number of ways. The triple bonus and elite first bet protection certainly speak for themselves. However, an underrated feature of this bonus offer is that you can acquire it in just minutes. Just follow the simple four-step guide below and you’ll be locking in that first bet on Caesars in no time:

Firstly, make sure you register with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to claim this bonus.

to claim this bonus. Subsequently, register a first-time Caesars Sportsbook account through standard sign-up steps. In other words, this is where you will supply your name, address, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. However, you’ll want to make it large enough to support your intended first bet on Caesars.

At last, you are ready to lock in that first wager, knowing Caesars refunds any loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250.

Claim this bonus in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.