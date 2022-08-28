Caesars Sportsbook promo code: get $1,250 on Caesars this week

Here comes football season, and here comes the latest new offer available with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. With a massive Week 1 Labor Day Weekend college football slate on tap, paired up with dozens of upcoming MLB games and other action ahead this week, right now marks the quick run into the best time of year for sports fans. Likewise, it’s an ideal time for bettors, particularly those who have yet to sign up and bet with the emerging app.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL brings NY bettors and those in several other key markets a $1,250 bet on the app that will return a site credit should it lose.

Meanwhile, players can also lock in 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to enjoy exclusive access and amenities at the brand’s physical locations.

Lock in with this offer by clicking right here and use AMNYFULL to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code ends August with bang

Thursday night starts up Week 1 of the college football season, and it will also mark the first time a Top 25 team takes the field this season. That sets in motion a Labor Day Weekend of games that run through the holiday next week. Of course, college football essentially bridges the gap to the NFL opener on Sept. 8.

While each of the next two weekends represent two of the biggest sports betting weekends of the year, particularly in the still fresh NY sports betting market, players can get ahead of the rush and begin betting with one of America’s top overall app options.

How to get the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Last week, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code updated to a $1,250 bet on the app, one that essentially serves as an insurance policy in the event a new player’s first wager misfires. Along with this updated special, players can take in various reward credits to receive perks like free gaming credits and discounts across entertainment, dining, and hotel options.

To get this offer, a player simply must follow a few quick steps:

Click to here to start up the process. At the offer page, hit the dropdown menu and the select your current location.

to start up the process. At the offer page, hit the dropdown menu and the select your current location. This will tie players into their bonus and lock in code AMNYFULL.

Players will then register by providing some general information.

Place a first deposit of at least $10 to receive the Caesars Reward and Tier Credits, along with a first bet on the app.

Note, this special maxes out at $1,250.

Where It’s at and Coming Soon

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is available in the already-launched markets: New York, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Wyoming, Illinois, and Michigan.

That said, it will also launch as part of the forthcoming Kansas sports betting on Sept. 1. It’s expected to also launch in Pennsylvania in the coming days or weeks, adding to more key sports betting states to the mix.

Moreover, expect to see the app as a prominent player in Ohio next year, and whenever the Massachusetts market goes live.

